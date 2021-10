PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Selfies are now delivering a message of hope in Germantown. A group of professional artists worked with children Saturday from the community Saturday to create selfie portraits. The children painted around 150 tiles, which will be used to spell out the word “hope” of the east facing wall of the Arthaus. The African American landmark building is more than 100-years-old and was recently restored. It’s now used as a community arts studio, café, and working space for artists.

