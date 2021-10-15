CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court commission talks positively of shorter terms

By AP News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — A commission tasked with studying potential changes to the Supreme Court has released a first look at its review, a draft report that is cautious in discussing proposals for expanding the court but also speaks approvingly of term limits for justices. The 36-member bipartisan commission, largely...

WBRE

Texas abortion law remains in place, Supreme Court to hear challenges Nov. 1

Texas filed its brief with the high court Thursday in response to the Justice Department's request the court block the enforcement of the law. The state's attorneys pointed at the ruling by a three-judge panel of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals that upheld the law after a federal judge ordered its enforcement to be halted as why the law should be left in place.
TEXAS STATE
wtmj.com

Supreme Court doesn’t block Texas abortion law, sets hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing the Texas law that bans most abortions to remain in place, but has agreed to hear arguments in the case in early November. The justices said Friday they will decide whether the Justice Department and abortion providers can sue in federal court over a law that Justice Sonia Sotomayor said was “enacted in open disregard of the constitutional rights of women seeking abortion care in Texas.”
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden’s own Supreme Court commission undercuts court-packing ambitions

Joe Biden sparked controversy during the 2020 presidential campaign when he refused to rule out “packing” the Supreme Court with additional justices to change its ideological composition. Caught between a progressive flank clamoring for the move and a deeply skeptical population, the president copped out by saying he would form a commission to study the idea. Now, eight months into Biden’s presidency, that commission has begun its work — and the results undercut the Left’s push to pack the court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

The most momentous Supreme Court term ever — again?

With the first Monday in October behind us, perhaps we can at last put to rest the refrain about how the current term of the U.S. Supreme Court is among the most momentous in history. The court's terms are like presidential elections: Always, history has never seen one as important as the one coming up. But the wordsmith in me is aware that the rhetoric we use when discussing the Supreme Court and its work has scarcely changed in more than a century.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Biden’s Supreme Court Commission Walked Straight Into the Legitimacy Trap

The Supreme Court is struggling with a “legitimacy crisis.” According to the polls, Americans have lost confidence in the branch that requires public confidence to exercise power. Several of the justices see the legitimacy of the court as an existential matter that demands blame-shifting. According to Justice Samuel Alito, the media and liberal law professors are responsible. According to Justice Clarence Thomas, the press are wholly to blame. According to Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the partisan press is culpable. And according to Justice Stephen Breyer, partisan politics itself is to blame. It should surprise nobody, then, that according to the draft report issued by 36-ish members (at least one has resigned) of President Joe Biden’s blue-ribbon commission to evaluate the court, absolutely nobody is to blame.
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

Biden's Supreme Court reform commission sheds two conservative members

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Two right-leaning law professors have resigned from a commission set up by President Joe Biden to consider potential changes to the U.S. Supreme Court. The two jurists left the commission on Friday, reports The Hill. They include University of Virginia law professor Caleb Nelson, a former clerk to Justice Clarence Thomas; and Harvard University law professor Jack Goldsmith, a former top official in the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel under President George W. Bush.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Democrats Trash Findings From Biden's Supreme Court Reform Commission

Democratic lawmakers on Friday trashed a draft report released by President Joe Biden’s recently formed Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court, saying its findings fall short of the kinds of reforms needed to restore integrity to the court. “This report is a disappointment to anyone who’d hoped for a hard-hitting...
CONGRESS & COURTS
mynews13.com

Supreme Court commission draft report bullish on term limits for justices, less so on expanding bench

The commission tasked by President Joe Biden to study possible changes to the Supreme Court has released some of its highly anticipated initial findings. While the draft report did not detail any concrete recommendations, it spoke positively about term limits for justices, who currently enjoy lifetime appointments to the bench. On the other hand, it said that while Congress does have the power to expand the size of the court, it was divided on whether or not lawmakers should actually do so.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Supreme Court would add justices under proposal from Biden commission

Justices would be added to the nine-member Supreme Court under a major proposal released Thursday as part of a draft from a commission appointed by President Biden. The Commission on the Supreme Court, created in April through executive order, is expected to release its final report next month. But on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
