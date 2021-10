CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, October 25, 2021, on 3News Now with Stephanie Haney. In national news, Brian Laundrie’s parents will not hold a funeral for him, according to the family's attorney. Kellogg's is facing a lawsuit over the amount of strawberries in its Pop-Tarts, and CVS will now offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster, along with the Pfizer option, at all locations.

