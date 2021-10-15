CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phelps Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic is Oct. 21

By Phelps Health
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA community COVID-19 vaccination clinic will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 21, at the Phelps Health Delbert Day Cancer Institute, 1060 West 10th Street., Rolla....

healththoroughfare.com

Covid 19 Study: Vaccinated People’s Death Risks News Revealed By The CDC

It’s been revealed that according to a new CDC study, people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or J&J vaccines are less likely to die from non-COVID-related causes. The study was led by Stanley Xu from Kaiser Permanente Southern California and took into account people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
AFP

Moderna reports positive results for Covid vaccine in younger children

US biotech firm Moderna said Monday its Covid vaccine was safe and produced a strong immune response in children aged 6-11, adding it would submit trial data to global regulators soon. The news comes as a panel of government advisors was preparing to meet Tuesday on the question of whether to authorize the Pfizer vaccine in kids aged 5-11, with top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci predicting it would be available by mid-November. "We are encouraged by the immunogenicity and safety profile of mRNA-1273 in children aged 6 to under 12 years and are pleased that the study met its primary immunogenicity endpoints," Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said in a statement. An interim analysis from a mid-to-late stage clinical trial of 4,753 children showed that two doses of vaccine produced a high level of neutralizing antibodies -- Y-shaped proteins that bind to the coronavirus and block it from entering human cells.
boreal.org

Cook County Public Health and Sawtooth Mountain Clinic to Follow Updated CDC Recommendations on COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters

From Cook County Public Health and Sawtooth Mountain Clinic - October 22, 2021. Cook County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) and Sawtooth Mountain Clinic (SMC) will follow updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccines in certain populations. Those eligible for a booster now include:
Augusta Free Press

Central Shenandoah Health District ramping up COVID-19 booster clinics

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. With the recent approval of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster vaccines, Central Shenandoah Health District is scaling up clinic operations to meet demand for eligible individuals. CSHD is offering booster doses of all three COVID-19 vaccines effective immediately. For individuals...
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Local parents and doctors react to White House plan to roll out COVID vaccines for children

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) As the White House announced Wednesday plans to roll out COVID-19 vaccines for children ages five to 11, some parents are on the fence, but health experts are backing the idea, saying it is an important step in the vaccine effort. Some parents ABC 17 News spoke with were skeptical, wanting more The post Local parents and doctors react to White House plan to roll out COVID vaccines for children appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
bigrapidsnews.com

Spectrum Health Big Rapids walk-in clinic to cease COVID-19 testing

BIG RAPIDS – To manage patient volumes effectively and safely, the Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital Walk-in Clinic at 650 Linden will no longer accommodate those seeking a walk-in COVID-19 test. Beginning Monday, Oct. 25, patients arriving at the walk-in clinic for a test will be referred to a local...
CBS Austin

Travis County mobile vaccine clinic administers 37,000 COVID-19 vaccines

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County’s mobile vaccine clinics continue to target zip codes with the lowest vaccination rates, which include underserved communities and people of color. “The mobile strike team collaborative is there to take shots to the community that are hard to reach,” said Constable George Morales, Travis...
Petoskey News-Review

Health department announces updated list of COVID-19 clinics, testing sites

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan announced Monday it has released two documents which list locations of COVID-19 vaccination clinics and testing sites for residents and visitors in Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Otsego counties. The list for COVID-19 vaccination clinics, which may be viewed at /nwhealth.org/pubs/COVID-19%20Vax%20Clinic%20Locations%2010.4.21.pdf, and for testing sites,...
communityadvocate.com

Southborough Senior Center to host COVID-19 vaccine booster clinics

SOUTHBOROUGH – The Town of Southborough will be hosting four clinics in which eligible residents can get COVID-19 Pfizer booster vaccinations over the next few weeks. The four clinics will be hosted at the Southborough Senior Center on Oct. 15, 22 and 25 and on Nov. 5. Each clinic will run from 12 to 2:30 p.m.
NewsChannel 36

Arnot announces COVID-19 vaccine clinics happening throughout October and November

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) – Arnot Health announced several upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics that will be taking place throughout October and November. The clinics will administer first doses, third doses of Pfizer or Moderna for severely immunocompromised people and booster shots of Pfizer for those eligible. More information about the difference between the third dose and a booster shot, and who is eligible for which vaccine, can be found here.
healththoroughfare.com

Study Claims People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Are Less Likely To Die Of Other Causes As Well

According to a new study published by the CDC, people fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 vaccine are also less likely to die of other causes other than the virus as well!. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their official website on Friday, telling the population that receiving the shots might just lower their risk of death regardless of cause, as opposed to unvaccinated individuals.
WRBL News 3

Georgia reaches COVID vaccine milestone, half of residents fully vaccinated

ATLANTA (WSAV) — The Peach State reached a COVID-19 vaccine milestone by inoculating half of its population. The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) made the announcement Monday afternoon. “Having 50% of Georgians fully vaccinated is a positive step toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic in the state,” says Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., commissioner of […]
