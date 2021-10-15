Party Politics: Abbott Flip-Flops On Party Principles

Kirk Hartle’s wife Rosemarie died in 2017, but a mail-in ballot bearing her name was used to cast a vote in the 2020 election in November. Mr Kirk, who is registered as a Republican, was rattled by the idea that someone stole his dead wife’s ballot to commit vote fraud.“That is pretty sickening to me to be honest with you,” he told Nevada CBS affiliate KLAS-TV last November.Nearly one year later, Mr Hartle was charged with two counts of vote fraud by the state’s attorney general, alleging it was Mr Hartle who cast a fraudulent ballot in his dead...
