Party Politics: Abbott Flip-Flops On Party Principles

Wouldn’t it be nice if there were no political parties? Then, politicians would not be bound by party loyalties and could vote any way they wanted on any issue. For instance, I’ll bet there are more Democrats than Manchin and Sinema who would like to vote against this $ 3.5 trillion behemoth, but then they would get beat up by Schumer or Pelosi, the same old story.

LEWISTOWN, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO