Party Politics: Abbott Flip-Flops On Party Principles

By Troy Schulze
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on Party Politics, Co-hosts Brandon Rottinghaus and Jeronimo Cortina discuss former president Trump’s bizarre message to Republican voters, Matthew McConaughey’s...

Wayne Gouin
10d ago

if you truly love Trump do not. vote. he has a plan !! follow his lead !! Do. not vote !!!!!!!

WREG

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A decade ago, North Carolina Republicans redrew their legislative districts to help their party in a way that a federal court ruled illegally deprived Black voters of their right to political representation. A state court later struck down Republican-drawn maps as based on pure partisanship. So, as the GOP-controlled legislature embarks […]
POLITICS
houstonpublicmedia.org

Party Politics: Well Isn’t That Special?

This week on Party Politics, Co-hosts Brandon Rottinghaus and Jeronimo Cortina discuss the third special session in the Texas legislature, Donald Trump’s lawsuit over the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Governor Greg Abbott’s new appointee for Secretary of State, among other stories. NATIONAL TOPICS.
POLITICS
bizjournals

Viewpoint: Gov. Abbott abandoning conservative principles

For the last few weeks Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been the focus of numerous stories in the national media. Why? First, Abbott has enacted several controversial and unpopular polices in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as attempts by local officials to ignore and circumvent the governor’s executive orders. Second, Abbott has become a symbol of how the Republican Party has been hijacked by former President Donald Trump and his acolytes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtva.com

Why neither party has a sustainable political majority

Let me tell you a little story. Nine years ago, Barack Obama won a second term in office, and there was talk of an emerging Democratic majority in presidential elections. Then came Donald Trump, the least liked major party nominee of all time, who won the 2016 election — albeit without winning the popular vote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Sentinel

Wouldn’t it be nice to end political parties?

Wouldn’t it be nice if there were no political parties? Then, politicians would not be bound by party loyalties and could vote any way they wanted on any issue. For instance, I’ll bet there are more Democrats than Manchin and Sinema who would like to vote against this $ 3.5 trillion behemoth, but then they would get beat up by Schumer or Pelosi, the same old story.
LEWISTOWN, PA
Deseret News

Some Republicans think this issue will tank their party in the midterms

Elections are about the future, so why are so many Republicans making next year’s midterms about the past?. In races across the country, top Republican candidates are looking back to 2020 by either making “election integrity” a key part of their campaigns, supporting partisan audits even though earlier state-mandated audits found no evidence of widespread fraud, or questioning and in some cases denying the results of last year’s election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Daily Collegian

Events to examine the future of political parties and direct democracy

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — As another election cycle draws closer, conversations are emerging around how to make democracy work for everyone — from voting rights to political parties. The McCourtney Institute for Democracy will address these topics head-on at two events taking place in mid-November. Desmond Meade, executive director of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Why Ted Cruz's pitch to Spain's far-right political party matters

Given the United States' role as an international leader, it's not surprising when American politicians express an interest in other countries' electoral affairs. Four years ago, for example, former President Barack Obama endorsed Emmanuel Macron's candidacy in France. Last month, Obama didn't explicitly back Canada's Justin Trudeau, but he came awfully close.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Nevada Republican who claimed someone voted under dead wife’s name charged with voter fraud

Kirk Hartle’s wife Rosemarie died in 2017, but a mail-in ballot bearing her name was used to cast a vote in the 2020 election in November. Mr Kirk, who is registered as a Republican, was rattled by the idea that someone stole his dead wife’s ballot to commit vote fraud.“That is pretty sickening to me to be honest with you,” he told Nevada CBS affiliate KLAS-TV last November.Nearly one year later, Mr Hartle was charged with two counts of vote fraud by the state’s attorney general, alleging it was Mr Hartle who cast a fraudulent ballot in his dead...
ELECTIONS

