Dearborn, MI

This Legacy Automaker Has A Better One-Year Return Than GM, Tesla, Nio And Plug Power

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestors who added Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock to their portfolios one year ago know the meaning of “Built Ford Tough.”. Since October 2020, Ford stock’s one-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular automobile, electric vehicle...

Benzinga

Why Plug Power Shares Are Rising

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares are trading higher amid strength in EV-related names for the session. EV giant Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher following news Hertz will order 100,000 Tesla vehicles by the end of 2022. Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) shares are meanwhile trading higher after a CNBC report highlighted the company launched upgraded semi-autonomous driving features.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Canoo Picks Panasonic To Supply Batteries For Lifestyle Vehicle

Canoo Inc (NASDAQ: GOEV) has signed an agreement with Panasonic Corp (OTC: PCRFF) to supply batteries for its Lifestyle Vehicle. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Lifestyle Vehicle, scheduled for production in Q4 2022, will be manufactured by VDL Nedcar and will support the U.S. and...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Tesla stock surges toward a record after Hertz reportedly ordered 100,000 Tesla EVs

Shares of Tesla Inc. charged 4.3% higher in premarket trading Monday toward another record, after Bloomberg reported that Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is looking to buy 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles as part of its plan to electrify its fleet of rental cars. Hertz's stock was still inactive ahead of the open. Citing people with knowledge of the matter, the Bloomberg report said the order placed by the rental car company, which just came out of bankruptcy four months ago, would represent about $4.2 billion in revenue for Tesla. The EV market leader's stock has rallied 5.1% the past two days to close at back-to-back records. It rose 7.9% last week to mark a ninth-straight weekly gain, the longest such streak since the 12-week winning streak that ended in February 2020. The stock has soared 41.4% over the past three months while Hertz shares have shot up 47.2% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 3.0%.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Tesla Sold 2 Million Electric Cars: First Automaker To Reach Milestone

In the third quarter of 2021, Tesla has become the first manufacturer that cumulatively has sold more than 2 million battery electric cars globally. It took Tesla quite some time. The company was founded in 2003 and launched the Tesla Roadster in 2008, Model S in 2012, Model X in 2015, Model 3 in 2017 and Model Y in 2020.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Tesla Model Y True Cost To Charge For One Year: Massive Savings

We continue to hear people tell us they simply can't yet afford an electric vehicle. However, people tend to look at the upfront cost of any new product – as well as the monthly payment of a lease or financing program – rather than the product's overall cost to own. As we've shared on many occasions, EVs are more affordable than people may think once all things are considered.
CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla ally Herbert Diess shows why Volkswagen’s EVs are better than its own gas cars

It appears that Herbert Diess, the Chairman of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Group, is definitely standing firm on his idea that electric vehicles are the future. Diess recently reiterated this point in a post on LinkedIn, which emphasized how much savings customers would see if they chose to drive an electric car instead of a gas or diesel-powered equivalent.
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

The Biggest Challenge to Tesla Sales in China Is Electric Rival Nio

When it comes to EVs in America, Tesla currently dominates regarding how famous it is and how many cars it sells. With that being said, Tesla has been trying to make inroads into the Chinese auto market, but unfortunately, it hasn’t been smooth sailing. Here’s a look at why the Chinese EV automaker, Nio, is Tesla’s biggest challenge in China right now.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

GameStop Becomes Top WallStreetBets Interest Again — Tesla, Plug Power And These Stocks Are Also Seeing High Buzz

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Wednesday night, while SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI), BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB), Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SmileDirectClub Inc. (NYSE:SDC) are also seeing high interest. What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is seeing the...
STOCKS
CleanTechnica

Tesla’s Spending On R&D Is Higher Than Legacy Auto’s — Per Car Sold

I saw an interesting comparison between Tesla’s spending on research and development (R&D) and that of its competitors — namely Chrysler, GM, Toyota, and Ford. Visual Capitalist shared the comparison and noted that Tesla has spent $0 on advertising but almost $3,000 on R&D per car sold. Here’s the comparison breakdown:
ECONOMY
nextbigfuture.com

Tesla Compared to BYD, NIO, XPeng for September 2021

Tesla produced 56,006 cars in China in September and produced about 34,000 cars in Fremont in September. Tesla delivered 241,000 EV cars in the third quarter. Tesla makes EVs exclusively. Tesla made 137800 cars in China in the third quarter and 104,000 cars in Fremont in the third quarter. Tesla made about 90000 cars in September.
ECONOMY

