Thanksgiving Turkey Meatloaf 350 per slice

In pop culture, the honor of carving a holiday turkey always seems to fall to the patriarch of the family, like Clark Griswold or Bob Cratchit. That tradition is likely based on Medieval practices, says Mister Manners etiquette columnist Thomas P. Farley, citing a Middle Ages etiquette guide from 1508 that details carving techniques as part of the official code of chivalry. "In an age before forks were common, the carver was expected to cut the pieces of meat small enough to be eaten with a spoon or with one's fingers," says Farley. "Forks did not become prevalent on tables in Northern Europe or the American colonies until the 17th and 18th centuries. Knives, however, were often elaborate and jeweled, and their exquisite workmanship, by talented cutlers, was a point of pride for the bearer. Newlyweds would often receive a carvery—a complete boxed set of knives—and the groom was expected to possess the skills of carving."

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO