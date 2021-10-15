CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thanksgiving Turkey Meatloaf 350 per slice

In a medium bowl add 1/8 C. Fat-free or light Sour cream mix with 1/2 C. water add crumbled up Ball Park's Everything Hamburger Bun 2 of these, and set aside. In a large bowl add 1 pound Ground Turkey, 1 Egg, 1 C. finely diced Celery & White Onion, sprinkle...

Mashed

Air Fryer Meatloaf Recipe

There are some dishes that you find yourself coming back to year after year, time after time. Maybe it's a unique recipe you just can't get enough of, or maybe it's something you've eaten since childhood that you now make for your own family (or maybe just yourself). Meatloaf is one of those foods that fall into the latter category. It's hearty, comforting, and supremely nostalgic.
RECIPE: Best Chicken Fried Steak Ever

A great old-fashioned recipe for chicken fried steak. If you're new to cooking, this is a great recipe to try since the directions are straightforward and use basic ingredients. This does make a mess, so it's a great weekend recipe when you have a little extra clean-up time. The seasoned flour is what makes this recipe really good. It's full of spices and flavor. The crust around the cube steak fries nice and crisp. Serve with or without a cream gravy for a fabulous Southern-style meal.
Parade

Turkey Day Is Not Complete Without These 33 Best Thanksgiving Mac and Cheese Recipes

Thanksgiving is a holiday when most people look forward to planning a menu in advance. You may start dreaming about favorite dishes over a month in advance—searching for the right dish, finding twists on traditional favorites and craving all the fall flavors. Everything from potatoes to ham, turkey and fresh cranberry sauce made either in the Instant Pot or on the stovetop, as well as which kind of Thanksgiving mac and cheese you will serve.
Peanut Butter Snickerdoodles

Snickerdoodles are a cookie jar staple that my grandbabies and I love to bake time and again, and this yummy version, filled with creamy peanut butter in every bite, is always a crowd-pleaser. It takes the classic cookie to a whole new level and makes for a fun treat to share with others.
The Etiquette of Choosing Someone to Carve the Thanksgiving Turkey

In pop culture, the honor of carving a holiday turkey always seems to fall to the patriarch of the family, like Clark Griswold or Bob Cratchit. That tradition is likely based on Medieval practices, says Mister Manners etiquette columnist Thomas P. Farley, citing a Middle Ages etiquette guide from 1508 that details carving techniques as part of the official code of chivalry. "In an age before forks were common, the carver was expected to cut the pieces of meat small enough to be eaten with a spoon or with one's fingers," says Farley. "Forks did not become prevalent on tables in Northern Europe or the American colonies until the 17th and 18th centuries. Knives, however, were often elaborate and jeweled, and their exquisite workmanship, by talented cutlers, was a point of pride for the bearer. Newlyweds would often receive a carvery—a complete boxed set of knives—and the groom was expected to possess the skills of carving."
Amy's Favorite Meatloaf

1 cup fresh breadcrumbs (i use crumbled up sandwich bread) Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine the ground beef, dry soup mix, eggs, 1/2 cup ketchup, milk or water and bread crumbs. Place mixture into a 9x 13 pan that’s been sprayed with cooking spray and form into a large loaf. Spread remaining ketchup over meatloaf. Sprinkle with parsley. Bake for 45 to 55 minutes. Top with French fried onions. Bake another 10 to 20 minutes.
Turkey Shortage Could Cause Trouble Finding Right Turkey For Your Thanksgiving Table

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 2021 holiday season is right around the corner. With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, finding the right turkey for your dinner table could be a problem because of a turkey shortage. The turkey company Butterball is also concerned there may be a shortage in supply this year. Farmers blame the national supply chain issues. They have increased many costs and a lack of workers is also a problem. To make sure you have a turkey for Thanksgiving, farmers suggest buying them early and buying local.
Squishmallows Has a Turkey Plush That Will Stick by Your Side This Thanksgiving

In a world of technology, who would have thought that plush dolls would become a sensation? Squishmallows have become a collector’s paradise since their debut in 2017. While there are plenty of everyday options, some of the cutest offerings are holiday-inspired, like Petina the Turkey for Thanksgiving. Squishmallows come in...
Become a Turkey Guardian This Thanksgiving and Help Care for Rescued Birds

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. It’s ironic that so many people refer to the Thanksgiving holiday as “turkey day” when it’s actually a pretty terrible day for turkeys. In 2020, the USDA estimated 46 million of the noble birds were slaughtered just for Thanksgiving celebrations in the U.S. If you’re looking for a way to help these fine, feathered friends that goes beyond just not eating them, animal rescue group The Gentle Barn is inviting the public to become “Turkey Guardians” for the season.
The 14 Best Roaster Pans for the Most Delicious Thanksgiving Turkey Ever

While the standard of your turkey may not make or break your Thanksgiving, a succulent, crispy-skinned showpiece will certainly gain you a lot of admiration from your guests, especially if you’re looking to establish yourself as the undisputed best Thanksgiving host in the group.  Obviously, roasting is the most popular preparation for turkey. However, no matter how you choose to cook your bird, whether roasting, grilling or deep-fat frying, ensuring your turkey ticks all the boxes requires that you cook the turkey at the right temperature, for the correct duration and in a pan designed for the job. Turkey roasting pans come...
Grocery chains brace for big turkey orders for Thanksgiving

With many Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 and restrictions easing as case numbers go down, things are starting to feel more normal since the start of the pandemic. And it’s just in time for the holidays. [TRENDING: Man dies in fall from hot air balloon | Here’s when you can turn...
