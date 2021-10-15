CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The 'A Loud House Christmas' Live Action Movie Gets Premiere Date!

justjaredjr.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Loud House characters are coming to life in an all-new Christmas movie!. Wolfgang Schaeffer and Jahzir Bruno star as Lincoln Loud and Clyde McBride, respectively, in A Loud House Christmas, which will...

www.justjaredjr.com

Comments / 0

Related
startattle.com

Boyfriends of Christmas Past (2021 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

Leading up to Christmas, marketing executive, Lauren, is visited by the ghosts of four ex boyfriends. She must learn to open her heart or risk losing her best friend, Nate. This Hallmark Christmas romance movie is directed by Don McBrearty, from a script written by Lisa Kyonga Parson, based on the novel of the same name by Edie Grace. Boyfriends of Christmas Past stars Catherine Haena Kim, Raymond Ablack, and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee. Startattle.com – Boyfriends of Christmas Past 2021.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Loud House#Ultimate Christmas#Action Movie#Live Action#Paramount#Morgan Mcgill
TVOvermind

Five Romantic Christmas Movies to Get You in a Holiday Mood

There’s a reason why Christmas is dubbed as the “most wonderful time of the year”. People seem to be in a lighter and more festive mood, all ready to spread some holiday cheer. It’s one of the best times to unwind and make up for lost time with family and friends. Traditions are also a huge part of the holiday season. Each family has their own set of customs and routines that are usually followed to a T. One of them is binge watching Christmas-themed movies. What better way to get into the holiday groove than by watching the festivities unfold in real life, and onscreen. Here are five romantic Christmas movies to get you in a holiday mood, in no particular order.
MOVIES
ComicBook

M. Night Shyamalan's New Movie Gets Title, Release Date

After the success of his most recent film Old, which has brought in over $90 million at the global box office, filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan has confirmed what his next project as writer/director will be by releasing a new cryptic teaser video. In the video, shared on the filmmaker's Twitter account, comes a series of knocks, followed by a release date, and that's it. Distributor Universal Pictures added a hair more context, revealing the movie will be titled Knock at the Cabin and confirming that it's set to arrive in theaters on February 3, 2023 (making its full release date 2/3/23).
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
bloody-disgusting.com

Hail Raatma: ‘V/H/S/94’ is Shudder’s Biggest Movie Premiere to Date!

We found even more tapes and brought them all to Shudder with V/H/S/94, the fourth installment of the Bloody Disgusting-produced horror anthology franchise from Studio71. V/H/S/94 began streaming on Shudder on October 6, and we’ve learned from the streaming service today that the found footage franchise’s return is their biggest movie premiere EVER.
MOVIES
justjaredjr.com

'Saved By The Bell' Gets Season 2 Premiere Date & First Look Photos

The second season of Saved By The Bell has a premiere date!. Bayside High is back with returning stars Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Mario Lopez, John Michael Higgins, Haskiri Velasquez, Mitchell Hoog, Josie Totah, Alycia Pasqual-Pena, Belmont Cameli and Dexter Darden, along with Tiffani Thiessen, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Lark Voorhies. In...
TV & VIDEOS
GeekTyrant

DOCTOR WHO Season 13 Gets a Teaser Trailer, Title, and Premiere Date

BBC America has released a teaser trailer for Doctor Who Season 13, which is titled Doctor Who: Flux. This is Jodie Whittaker’s final season in the role of the Time Lord, and it’s set to make its big premiere on October 31st. In the teaser, The Doctor teases the fight...
TV SERIES
wcsx.com

Antlers Movie Premiere Giveaway

Enter to win a pair of tickets to a private movie premiere screening on Antlers at the MJR Movie Theatre located in Troy, Michigan at 7 pm ET. Synopsis: In an isolated Oregon town, a middle-school teacher and her sheriff brother become embroiled with her enigmatic student, whose dark secrets lead to terrifying encounters with a legendary ancestral creature who came before them.
TROY, MI
justjaredjr.com

Frozen's Olaf Retells Disney Movies In 'Olaf Presents' Trailer - Watch Now!

The Frozen character, voiced by Josh Gad, is starring in his own series of shorts called Olaf Presents, where he’s tells Disney stories in his own way. Here’s a synopsis: Olaf steps into the spotlight and goes from snowman to showman as he takes on the roles of producer, actor, costumer and set builder for his unique “retelling” of five favorite Disney animated tales in “Olaf Presents,” a series of new animated shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios. The charismatic and versatile Olaf demonstrates his theatrical flair, taking on such iconic roles as a mermaid, a genie, a lion king (and most of the parts in between), as he entertains Arendelle with his delightful abbreviated versions of these beloved tales.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

Danny DeVito Joins Disney’s Live Action ‘The Haunted Mansion’ Movie!

The popular Disney attraction The Haunted Mansion is headed back to the big screen, with Justin Simien (Dear White People, Bad Hair) directing a new live action movie. LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, and Rosario Dawson are already part of the cast, and THR reports tonight that Danny DeVito has now also come on board!
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Movie Trailer Abandons Live Action for Animation

Diary of a Wimpy Kid movie returns back to the screen, but not in the same format as its past three predecessors. Disney+ released a new trailer for its streaming service that takes the adventures of Greg Heffley in its animation form that’s similar to the book series rather than its two live-action films that starred Zachary Gordon more than 10 years ago.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Get Tickets NOW For ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Live Concert!

Attention all The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) fans, tickets are still available for the last two dates of The Nightmare Before Christmas live-to-film concert in Los Angeles, CA. The performance was scheduled for last year but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans and members of the cast are...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy