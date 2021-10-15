CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viroqua, WI

Viroqua squad cars to have Thin Blue Line removed

By Samantha Nitz
WEAU-TV 13
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Viroqua Police Department is announcing that they have made the decision to remove the Thin Blue Line from their squad cars. In a...

James Whitcomb
9d ago

Yes, absolutely, let’s not promote the safety and lives of our police officers. It might offend the criminals that torch our cities and kill our police officers. 😡

Peggy
9d ago

So disgusted with the Chief for pandering to a few people who find police in general oppressive and intimidating. There has been huge support in the area since the "Diversity" committee announced their opposition, a big rally is planned for tomorrow to show support for law enforcement. Might as well cancel it since the Chief of Police doesn't appreciate it.

