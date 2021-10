Following the news that Electronic Arts is set to drop FIFA from its long-running football franchise (or soccer, depending on where you are) over the cost of retaining the license, FIFA has released a statement of its own to clarify matters. Simply put, it no longer wants EA to be the only one “controlling and exploiting all rights.” And it looks like the game publisher has more of an “all-or -nothing” approach given that EA is almost synonymous with FIFA in the video game world.

FIFA ・ 9 DAYS AGO