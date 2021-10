Wide receiver is probably in the best shape of any position for Week 7, though we are obviously missing several must-start options here as well. Given the relative depth of the position, your flex options should probably come from this list this week, and if you don't absolutely need a running back for Week 7, Sterling Shepard, Rashod Bateman, and T.Y. Hilton (if his quad injury isn't serious) would probably be my top targets on waivers.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO