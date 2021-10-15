CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Lala Kent Has Thoughts About James Kennedy’s ‘California Sober’ Lifestyle

TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lala Kent is not on board with the idea of being California sober. Most people follow the traditional path of sobriety, which involves abstaining from drugs and alcohol. However, more people are choosing a different approach. California sober is about using certain drugs, such as marijuana. In Season 9...

www.tvshowsace.com

Comments / 5

Terri Fangman-Frakes
9d ago

Lala is on the money. You are not ‘sober’ when you replace alcohol with another (drug) substance. As I gave up alcohol it amazed me how many people offered and suggested cannabis to ‘take the edge off’. No thank you. Not trading one addiction for another. 375 days and counting…

Reply
5
Related
TMZ.com

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett Not Calling Off Engagement, Working Things Out

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are trying to save their engagement ... TMZ has learned they're at home together working on their relationship, even as rumors fly they've split. Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Lala and Randall have not broken off their engagement, despite reports to the contrary. We're told Lala went to the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday night, and stayed there, as part of a planned night out with her girlfriends ... and she's now back home in the couple's Bel-Air estate.
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Vanderpump Rules’ James Kennedy Reacts to Lala Kent, Randall Emmett Split and Cheating Rumors: ‘It’s Perfect Timing’

Giving his “fofty” cents. After Lala Kent sparked speculation that her relationship with Randall Emmett may be over, James Kennedy reveals that he is of two minds. “Well, look, Randall and I have come a long way and obviously my loyalty stands with Lala, no matter what,” Kennedy, 29, said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, October 19. “But, honestly I don’t know much. I just wish them the best. I don’t really like to dip deep into their business. You know what I mean?”
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Vanderpump Rules’: How Much Is Randall Emmett Worth?

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has been feeling Randall Emmett for years now. One big selling point was how well he treated her. Especially how he spoiled her like no other man ever had. She divulged these details on both the show and more in-depth in her book, Give Them Lala. Yet, just exactly how much is Emmett worth?
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Us Weekly

Lala Kent Explains Why She Removed ‘Vanderpump Rules’ ‘Fab Four’ Pic — and James Kennedy Reacts

Throwing shade! Lala Kent revealed why she removed her Vanderpump Rules “fab four” photo — and fellow castmate James Kennedy has something to say about it. “Someone got affected,” Kent, 31, replied during Instagram Story Q& A on Wednesday, September 29, when a fan asked why the snap was taken down. She also rolled her eyes, seemingly referencing Ariana Madix’s comment on the original photo one day prior.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Kristen Doute Is Selling Her House After Vanderpump Rules Firing

Vanderpump Rules is back and looking a whole lot different. Scheana Shay and Lala Kent are new moms, but still up to their same old ways. Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, and more are out after getting fired. And in probably the most shocking turn of events, James Kennedy is actually a likable human […] The post Kristen Doute Is Selling Her House After Vanderpump Rules Firing appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Scheana Shay Says Brock Davies “Is More Involved In Drama” On Vanderpump Rules Than She Is

Vanderpump Rules is back for Season 9, and much has changed since we last saw our Survers. OG cast members Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, and Jax Taylor were shown the door by Bravo. Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have legit furniture, and Lala Kent and Scheana Shay are both new moms. Tom and Tom Schwartz […] The post Scheana Shay Says Brock Davies “Is More Involved In Drama” On Vanderpump Rules Than She Is appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
bravotv.com

Lala Kent Reveals Something "TMI" About Her Relationship with Randall Emmett

Lala Kent has been loving life as a new mom, as the Vanderpump Rules cast member and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, welcomed their daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett, earlier this year. Both mother and father have shared many first-time family moments since their baby’s birth in March, including Ocean's first time on a plane and Lala's unexpected experiences with breastfeeding.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Katie Maloney
Person
Lisa Vanderpump
Person
Andy Cohen
HollywoodLife

Lala Kent Says ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Is ‘Not The Same’ Without Stassi, Kristen Or Jax

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Lala Kent hopes her BFFs, Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor, return to the show one day. Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, 31, wishes she had pals Stassi Schroeder, 33, and Jax Taylor, 42, by her side this season, and while they aren’t going to be shown on the show this season after getting fired, she’s hopeful her friends will be back in the future. “We obviously miss them tremendously,” the new mom to daughter Ocean Emmett, 6 months, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during Travel & Give’s Travel with a Purpose fundraiser on Oct. 11 at TomTom in West Hollywood. “But, I think the show is great. I think we’re two episodes in. It’s absolutely fantastic and it’s deep. We’re back to the roots of the show and these relationships and friendships have so much history. We went two years pretty much without really deep diving into our issues, so it’s kind of like emotional vomit on the show this year.”
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
bravotv.com

Lala Kent Experiences a Major First as a Mom

Lala Kent recently experienced an emotional first as a mom. The Vanderpump Rules cast member recently took to Instagram to open up about being away from her baby daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett, for the first time. In an Instagram post on October 6, Lala joked about coping with “mom brain”...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Lala Kent Explains Why She Was Offended By Demi Lovato’s Sobriety Comments

Several months ago Demi Lovato labeled herself as “California sober.” To anyone in the dark, that basically means Demi doesn’t drink or use hard drugs, but she does enjoy a nice bit-o-weed every now and again. As someone very about that life, I see you Demi. Let’s also be clear that it’s referred to as “California sober” […] The post Lala Kent Explains Why She Was Offended By Demi Lovato’s Sobriety Comments appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Drugs#Vanderpump Rules#Bravo#The Daily Dish
realitytitbit.com

Where is James Kennedy's mom's accent from on Vanderpump Rules?

James Kennedy sits down for a family dinner – including his mom, who shows support for her son – alongside his fiancee Raquel Leviss. When he reveals that he argued with Max Vanderpump-Todd, a family member at the table says he causes issues when he is sober and drunk. His...
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

James Kennedy Says His Loyalty Stands With Lala Kent Amidst Rumors Of Her Split From Randall Emmett

James Kennedy and Lala Kent have gone through quite the transformation since they both came onto the Vanderpump Rules scene. Namely, both are sober and actually on their grown-up shit these days. Lala is a mom and James is a fiance, but they’re still the same firecrackers at heart. Lala and James always fight and throw low-blows […] The post James Kennedy Says His Loyalty Stands With Lala Kent Amidst Rumors Of Her Split From Randall Emmett appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wonderwall.com

Lala Kent reportedly splits from fiancé amid 'double life' accusations

Lala Kent and fiancé Randall Emmett have reportedly called it quits amid cheating allegations and claims he lives a "double life." Lala first indicated there was trouble in paradise when she scrubbed the producer from her Instagram and unfollowed him on the social media platform. Over the weekend, fans of...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

Enid, OK
67K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

 https://www.tvshowsace.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy