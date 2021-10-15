CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shudder Debuts Trailer for Black Horror Anthology ‘Horror Noire’

By Joe Price
Complex
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStreaming platform Shudder has unveiled the first trailer for its Black horror anthology Horror Noire, a follow-up to the documentary of the same name. Horror Noire, which will feature six stories written and directed by Black artists, is set to premiere on Shudder on Oct. 28...

www.complex.com

