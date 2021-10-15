CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Halloween Kills’ Star Omar J. Dorsey Reveals Inspiration Behind Sheriff Barker’s Look

By khal
Complex
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis conversation with Omar J. Dorsey, star of Ava DuVernay’s Queen Sugar and many other dope series and films, was one I had been looking forward to since April of this year. For those not keeping score, I got to speak with Dorsey earlier this year, discussing the hard work he...

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Look! Stars showed up in costume to the Halloween Kills premiere

To celebrate the long-awaited premiere of Halloween Kills, the cast and invited guests hit the black carpet in style — or should we say, spooky style, in costume. And leading the charge was veteran Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis, who used her costume choice (bloody shower curtain and all) to pay homage to the original scream queen: her mother, Janet Leigh.
CELEBRITIES
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Halloween Kills: Behind The Scenes Fire Sequence Promo Video

We're really ramping up to this week's release of Halloween Kills in theaters. The promo machine is hard at work with press screenings happening all across the U.S. tonight. Today, a new promo video was released that takes a fresh look at the fire sequence from the upcoming film. Director David Gordon Green goes into detail about creating the scenes which sees Michael Myers rise from the flames after the final moments of the 2018 retconned sequel. Having seen the movie, it's nice to see how it picks up during the same night and connects so perfectly to our last chapter with Michael Myers.
MOVIES
KISS 106

Owensboro Makeup Artist Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Halloween Kills

This Friday night, Lisa is going to be at the Malco Owensboro Cinema Grill and MXT to celebrate the release of Halloween Kills. She'll be there with friends from Ghostly Productions and will be showing off a bunch of behind-the-scenes photos from the film and some really cool props used in it. Among those props: the Halloween Kills script, the fluorescent light used in the throat gag in the official trailer, a variety of trauma prosthetic pieces, full face prosthetics for kills, broken jaw prosthetics, a burn sleeve that Michael wore, the Dr. Loomis prosthetic box, lots of pictures and more!
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ava Duvernay
CinemaBlend

How One Halloween Kills Star Helped Protect The Film's Shocking Ending Ahead Of Its Release

MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD for Halloween Kills. Leave this tab open and start watching in theaters or Peacock first!. We’re currently in the midst of spooky season, and horror fans were treated to a new slasher with David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills. Jamie Lee Curtis was back as Laurie Strode following the acclaimed 2018 sequel, reuniting with some stars from the 1978 original. And one star helped protect the film’s shocking ending ahead of its release.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Halloween Kills star responds to their character's dark fate

Halloween Kills spoilers follow. Halloween Kills, the second entry in the legendary horror franchise's revived trilogy, is out now. True to its name, it features a lot of gory deaths at the hands of the iconic Michael Myers. We're going to delve into one specific killing, and as the film...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Kills#The Kills#Inspiration
The Independent

Scream: Kevin Williamson reveals eerie inspiration behind iconic Drew Barrymore scene

Scream screenwriter Kevin Williamson has revealed the eerie inspiration behind the film’s iconic opening scene.The 1996 horror movie begins with high school student Casey – played by Drew Barrymore – being menaced over the phone by a mask-wearing killer. In the scene, the killer asks Casey a number of trivia questions about famous slasher movies from history, with Casey bungling the identity of the killer in the first Friday the 13th.In a new behind-the-scenes interview for the 4K UHD + Blu-ray edition of the film, Williamson has revealed that the scene came into being thanks to his own experience...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Her Biggest Contribution to Halloween Kills

Jamie Lee Curtis reveals her "biggest contribution" to Laurie Strode's story in Halloween Kills, stemming from 1981's Halloween II. Spoiler warning for the new movie now playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock. Set on the same night as 2018's Halloween — 40 years after the 1978 babysitter murders in John Carpenter's Halloween — a wounded Laurie recuperates at a Haddonfield hospital after her near-fatal fight with Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle). After director David Gordon Green's direct sequel in 2018 rebooted the continuity, doing away with every slasher sequel since the original, the Halloween Kills star didn't want to wear another hospital gown as she did in Halloween II.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Halloween Kills’ Ending Explained: A Shocking Reveal

(Spoiler alert: this post contains massive spoilers from “Halloween Kills.”) “Halloween Kills,” the long-awaited sequel to 2018’s “Halloween,” has finally arrived (in theaters and on Peacock). This entry in the franchise, which began in 1978 with John Carpenter’s masterpiece, provides plenty of bloodshed and a sky-high body count, living up to its name. (It also further explores the thematic concerns of the 2018 film, including how the trauma of violence takes its toll on generations, this time looking at its impact on the entire community.) And while the movie is thoroughly shocking, it really amps up its WTF-worthiness in the last few minutes. Here is what the ending means – and how it could impact the upcoming third (and final?) installment in this new trilogy, “Halloween Kills” (scheduled to debut next Halloween).
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Halloween Kills Director Reveals How Far Halloween Ends Jumps Into the Future

(WARNING: This Article Contains MAJOR SPOILERS For Halloween Kills!) It's been no secret that Halloween Kills begins right where its predecessor (Halloween 2018) ended. Michael Myers has been trapped in a burning house; Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her daughter and granddaughter are headed to the hospital, and the rest of the town of Haddonfield is only slowly becoming aware of the horror and carnage that the "Boogieman" has brought with him once again. However, the events of Halloween Kills make it clear that this second film still takes place on the same Halloween night in 2018, with a cliffhanger that makes it clear this story is far from over.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

The secrets behind Dannii Minogue's age-defying looks are revealed as she turns 50 - from a 'miracle' $89.95 face balm to a special kind of milk

Dannii Minogue celebrated her 50th birthday on Tuesday, but the age-defying Australian sensation could easily pass for a woman two decades younger. The much-loved star wowed fans with her astonishingly youthful looks after returning to the Masked Singer last week, leaving viewers of the Channel 10 hit wondering what sort of secret weapons she's been using.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Decider

Is ’Halloween’s Michael Myers Inspired By a Real Person?

Fans of the Halloween movie franchise may be wondering if serial killer Michael Myers is based on a true story. Well, as if the fictional character wasn’t creepy enough, we have even more eerie details for you. Myers has become one of the most recognizable masked killers in horror history,...
MOVIES
Page Six

Megan Thee Stallion reveals epic ‘Hellraiser’ Halloween costume

Just call her Megan Thee Hellraiser. The “Savage” rapper, 26, revealed an over-the-top Halloween costume on Sunday, sporting a totally bald and painted-white head as Pinhead from “Hellraiser.”. “Pain has a face. Allow me to show you. Gentlemen I am pain,” she captioned images of her transformation alongside shots of...
CELEBRITIES
bloody-disgusting.com

Latest ‘Halloween Kills’ Featurette Looks at Michael’s Bloody Firefighter Massacre [Video]

Another featurette has arrived on the road to the release of David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills, streaming on Peacock and coming to theaters this Friday, October 15. This one is titled “On-Set with David Gordon Green Part 1,” and in it Gordon Green discusses living up to the title Halloween Kills and Michael surviving the events of the 2018 film.
MOVIES
cvindependent.com

Slasher Misfire: ‘Halloween Kills’ Looks and Sounds Great—but It’s Ruined by Bad Dialogue, Plot Choices

Halloween Kills is most unfortunate in that it could’ve been so good—but it winds up, at times, being pure garbage. Come on! Director/co-writer David Gordon Green and co-writer Danny McBride were involved with Pineapple Express, a stellar example of a film mixing sinister shit with hilarious comedy. Green’s 2018 Halloween balanced sufficient creepiness with hilarious moments, harkening back to the brilliance of the John Carpenter original. The jokes never ruined the horror vibe, and they were pretty funny. It also had the kind of look and sound that Halloween fans want with these movies.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Go behind the scenes of Halloween Kills with new featurette

Ahead of its release this Friday, another two behind the scenes featurettes have arrived online for Halloween Kills which see director David Gordon Green gives viewers a look at the set of the horror sequel and discusses making the movie; take a look here…. Minutes after Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy