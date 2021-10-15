CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How trading Zach Ertz to the Cardinals impacts Eagles' salary cap

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 10 days ago
The Eagles traded Zach Ertz to the Cardinals on Friday, ending an era and allowing the veteran tight end the chance to return to the playoffs.

The compensation for Philadelphia included cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 5th-round pick. Ertz helps an already loaded Cardinals offense diversify even more from a talent standpoint, while Dallas Goedert gets the chance to prove he’s the guy in Philadelphia.

Ertz’s move has salary cap implications as well.

Ertz salary

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Ertz was due $8.5 million in the final season of his deal with Philadelphia and after six games, played, Arizona will now absorb the remaining $5.5 million on his deal.

Eagles salary cap

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Moving on from Ertz saves the Eagles $5.5 million immediately.

Prior to the move, the team had $16,450,505 in cap space per Over The Cap, and moving on from Ertz brings that total to $21 million,

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

