How trading Zach Ertz to the Cardinals impacts Eagles' salary cap

The Eagles traded Zach Ertz to the Cardinals on Friday, ending an era and allowing the veteran tight end the chance to return to the playoffs.

The compensation for Philadelphia included cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 5th-round pick. Ertz helps an already loaded Cardinals offense diversify even more from a talent standpoint, while Dallas Goedert gets the chance to prove he’s the guy in Philadelphia.

Ertz’s move has salary cap implications as well.

Ertz salary

Ertz was due $8.5 million in the final season of his deal with Philadelphia and after six games, played, Arizona will now absorb the remaining $5.5 million on his deal.

Eagles salary cap

Moving on from Ertz saves the Eagles $5.5 million immediately.

Prior to the move, the team had $16,450,505 in cap space per Over The Cap, and moving on from Ertz brings that total to $21 million,