Coil springs aren't that common on half-ton trucks, but Toyota found a way to implement them and actually increase tow capacity by a ton. The second-generation Toyota Tundra is finally being replaced by a truck with more power, a modern interior, and drastically improved suspension. It's a worthwhile upgrade that took roughly 15 years to bring to market, and the improvements are clear in person and on paper. Notably for truck customers, the 2022 Toyota Tundra's max tow capacity is 12,000 pounds, an increase of nearly a ton versus the old one. I'll let you in on a dirty secret, too: Before this, the Tundra's towing capacity hadn't really gone up since 2007.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO