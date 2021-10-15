CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Predicting how each Big 12 team will do in Week 7

By Kevin Borba
 10 days ago
The Big 12 title is very much up for grabs, with multiple teams still in contention.

The conference as a whole has had a pretty solid showing this year outside of Kansas, and there are multiple matchups this week that will directly impact certain team’s chances of making it to the conference championship.

Although the Big 12 may have had better weeks game wise, there are a ton of storylines entering Week 7. Oklahoma may or may not have a new starting quarterback after benching Spencer Rattler against Texas during the Red River Showdown. Student media from the school spotted that Caleb Williams taking more reps with the first team than Rattler was.

Baylor has a chance to dive back into the top-25 if they are able to pull off the upset against a very good BYU team, while Texas and Oklahoma State square off in what could be the most important game on Texas’ schedule.

Last week brought my season record for predictions to 21-11 and I’m hoping to bounce back this week. Here is how I believe each Big 12 game will shake out this week:

Kansas vs. Texas Tech

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech is looking to bounce back from a 21-point loss against TCU, whilst Kansas was absolutely embarrassed by Iowa State last week. Henry Colombi needs to do well against Kansas, after looking like he could be a very solid replacement of Tyler Shough against Texas, he has not thrown a touchdown since that Texas game. The Red Raiders have been anchored by SaRodrick Thompson who has rushed for five touchdowns in the past two games. They will likely rely on Thompson, while giving Colombi a plethora of chances to air it out.

Kansas’ season is looking as bleak as ever, they will likely be outgunned against Texas Tech and then follow this game up with four teams that are or have been ranked already this season.

Prediction: Texas Tech 42, Kansas 15

Kansas State vs. Iowa State

Syndication: The Ames Tribune

Iowa State was able to have a gimme last week against Kansas after losing to Baylor the week prior. Brock Purdy finally looked like the quarterback that was in preseason Heisman conversations throwing four touchdowns and 245 yards. Kansas State is coming off a bye week, and a tough loss against Oklahoma that saw them lose by six.

I don’t know how I feel about either of these teams, as Iowa State has done nothing but underwhelm against good competition, and Kansas State is coming off two straight losses to both of the Oklahoma schools. My gut tells me that Kansas State is due for a big win, after Skylar Thompson had his best passing game of his career against Oklahoma, even when he was slightly banged up. The Wildcats had a full week to rest and prepare for an Iowa State team, who outside of games against Kansas and UNLV, have yet to score more than 30 points. I do not trust Iowa State yet.

Prediction: Kansas State 29, Iowa State 25

Oklahoma vs. TCU

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma just had a revelation at the quarterback position in their win over Texas, and thanks to some thorough student reporting at the school, it is safe to assume Caleb Williams is the guy moving forward. He has an absolute cannon, and is extremely mobile which gave the offense a new look, and source of energy against Texas.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan and No. 1 running back Zach Evans were both listed at questionable earlier in the week, which would be a huge loss for the Horned Frogs. The reports have been very conflicting on the matter, but I doubt it will make a difference. If Oklahoma starts Caleb Williams, they look like one of the best teams in the country and win, but if they start Rattler this game could be a toss up. I will trust the student journalists, and make my prediction as if Williams is starting.

Prediction: Oklahoma 36, TCU 18

Baylor vs. #19 BYU

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

In a few years this game will actually be considered a conference matchup when BYU becomes apart of the Big 12, but for now it is a really good in-season game.

BYU, who essentially plays the whole Pac-12 all season, is ranked No. 19 in the country after a disappointing loss to Boise state where they turned the ball over four times. Jaren Hall is a very good quarterback that has the ability to make every throw, but Baylor is likely the best defense they have faced all year and ranks No. 34 in total defense. The Key to Baylor winning is their stable of running backs, who are averaging 230 yards rushing per game with the help of quarterback Gerry Bohanan. The Bears are looking to get a huge win to get them back in the top-25.

Prediction: Baylor 30, BYU 20

#25 Texas vs. #12 Oklahoma State

Syndication: The Oklahoman

The Longhorns are fresh off a heartbreaking loss that saw them lead by 21 at one point, and badly need to bounce back for the sake of this season and the future. Oklahoma State on the other hand has meandered through the season barely beating Group of Five teams and having a solid win over Baylor.

Texas will have a slew of elite recruits in attendance, and are looking to beat the brakes off an offensive deficient Cowboys team. If the Longhorns can contain Jaylen Warren, who has been running wild the past three games, they will have a great day. If Oklahoma State exploits Texas’ run defense it will be a long day. Texas is also hoping a change on the offensive line will help protect Casey Thompson and give Bijan Robinson better running lanes. Texas needs a big win this week, and I have them poised for the upset.

Prediction: Texas 35, Oklahoma State 20

