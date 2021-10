Halloween only comes around once a year, so you need to make sure you get in your fair share of tricks and treats before the season is over. It is a rite of passage, you know! If you're looking for a chocolatey snack for a spooky party or gathering, then these Halloween Oreo spiders are perfect for you. This wonderful treat has an Oreo base with a chocolate shell and pretzel legs for a little salty to go with the sweet. How good does that sound? We love a treat that is not only fun to look at but also incredibly tasty.

