Man admits rape and murder of Glasgow pensioner

By Katharine Hay
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

A man has pleaded guilty to the rape and murder of a pensioner who was found dead in her home.

Jason Graham, 30, appeared at Glasgow High Court , where he admitted assaulting and killing Esther Brown.

The court heard that after the murder, Graham bought a packet of cigarettes using Ms Brown’s bank card.

The 67-year-old’s body was found at her home in West Princes Street in Woodlands, Glasgow, on Tuesday 1 June after she had been missing for four days.

A week after the last sighting of her, officers arrested and charged Graham.

Ms Brown has been described as a “much loved and active member of the community” and was devoted to St Silas Church.

Judge Lord Armstrong told Graham: “You now stand convicted of the gravest of crimes involving the most depraved actions on your part, characterised by utter brutality, extreme and sustained violence against a defenceless woman in her own home.”

Defence lawyer Brian McConnachie QC told the court Graham had “no recollection” of the attack, but has “insight” into the impact Ms Brown’s death has had on the community.

He said the accused was on medication for post-traumatic stress disorder in relation to a “traumatic childhood event”, and that he had consumed a substantial amount of alcohol on the night he broke into Ms Brown’s property.

Mr McConnachie said: “It seems to be clear that the combination of the drugs and alcohol have contributed to the offences.”

Lord Armstrong deferred sentence on Graham until 12 November at the High Court in Edinburgh for reports, including on his psychiatric history.

ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

