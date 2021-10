We all got a good laugh out of the wingnuts charging Merrick Garland with abusing his office to stifle free speech in an elaborate plot to get rich off of critical race theory. As modern conspiracy theories go, the tale gave us everything: fervent anti-vaxxer support, recasting “anti-discrimination laws” as “critical race theory,” FBI black helicopter fears, aggressive whataboutism, wonton cherry-picking, a tenuous motive, and a basic misunderstanding of the First Amendment. Truly the Foucault’s Pendulum of the Newsmax generation.

