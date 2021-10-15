CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks end higher, giving S&P 500 its best week since July

By STAN CHOE and ALEX VEIGA
 10 days ago
Financial Markets Wall Street The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial District, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Friday, Oct. 15, setting the market up to end the week on a strong note after a sluggish start. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (John Minchillo)

Wall Street added to its recent gains Friday as stocks closed higher, driving the S&P 500 to its best week since July.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% for its third straight gain and ended the week 1.8% higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1% and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.5%.

The latest rally came as investors welcomed encouraging quarterly report cards from several companies. Leading the way for the S&P 500 was freight deliverer J.B. Hunt Transport Services, which jumped 8.7% after reporting stronger profits for the summer than Wall Street expected. Goldman Sachs rose 3.8% and Alcoa surged 15.2% after it beat earnings expectations and announced a dividend payment and buyback of its stock.

The positive company earnings dovetailed with a report showing people spent much more at U.S. retailers last month than Wall Street expected. Sales at stores, restaurants and other retail establishments rose 0.7% from August instead of falling, as economists forecast.

“We saw retail sales this morning come in pretty strong,” said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. "(Stocks) are still at pretty reasonable valuations with another earnings season having just ticked on, and thus far at least, some pretty good results.”

The S&P 500 rose 33.11 points to 4,471.37. The Dow gained 382.20 points to 35,294.76, and the Nasdaq rose 73.91 points to 14,897.34.

Friday's gain follows up on a 1.7% jump for the S&P 500 Thursday, its best day since March, which was driven by stronger-than-expected earnings reports and encouraging data on the job market.

It's a turnaround from a shaky few weeks, when the benchmark index fell as much as 5.2% from its record set on Sept. 2. Worries about stubbornly high inflation, reduced support for markets from the Federal Reserve and a slowing economy helped to knock stock prices around. The S&P 500 is back within 1.5% of its all-time high.

Earnings reporting season has just begun, but early indicators are encouraging. All but one of the 19 companies in the S&P 500 that reported quarterly results this week topped analysts' profit forecasts. Such strength is crucial after climbing interest rates heightened worries that stock prices had grown too expensive relative to profits.

The stronger-than-expected reports on the economy also help calm chatter about “stagflation," which is the feared marriage of a stagnating economy and high inflation.

Of course, all is not clear yet. A report on Friday showing consumer sentiment was weaker than expected amid inflation worries helped limit the market's gains.

Still, stocks of companies whose profits are most closely tied to the strength of the economy, including retailers, automakers and travel-related businesses, led the way higher Friday. Amazon rose 3.3%, Tesla added 3% and Marriott International gained 3.1%.

Other than financial companies, which benefited from the better-than-expected profit reports from several big-name banks, industrial and health care businesses were also among the strongest gainers. Caterpillar rose 2.4%, while UnitedHealth added 1.8%.

Johnson & Johnson gained 0.7% after a Food and Drug Administration panel endorsed booster doses of the company's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine. The panel said Friday that the booster should be offered at least two months after immunization but didn’t suggest a firm time.

Treasury yields also rose following the much stronger-than-expected report on retail sales. The yield on the 10-year note climbed to 1.57% from 1.52% late Thursday.

“The biggest surprise on rates continues to be how low they are relative to all the anecdotal evidence and all the data about inflation that we see,” Samana said.

Higher Treasury yields in recent weeks have been holding back technology and other high-growth stocks recently. When bonds are paying more in interest, investors aren't as willing to wait as long a time for big profit growth expectations to come to fruition or to pay as high prices for them.

Tech stocks in the S&P 500 fared a little better Friday, matching the broader market with a 0.8% gain, while the communication-services sector that includes many internet companies slipped 0.1%.

Stock markets overseas also notched gains. In Europe, Germany's DAX returned 0.8%, and France's CAC 40 gained 0.6%. The FTSE 100 in London rose 0.4%.

In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 added 1.8%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 1.5% and Seoul's Kospi advanced 0.9%.

The price of benchmark U.S. oil rose 1.2% to $82.28 per barrel, continuing a powerful run that has sent it up more than 70% this year and fanned worries about high inflation. The global benchmark for crude climbed 1%, though the price of U.S. natural gas fell 4.9%.

AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in the Next Market Crash

Historically, the market falls 10% about once every 20 months. Broad sell-offs often create buying opportunities for long-term investors. "Stock market crash" is a phrase no investor likes to hear, but it's a situation you will face sooner or later. Going back to 1928, the S&P 500 has fallen by 10% or more on 54 different occasions, approximately once every 1.7 years. At face value, that information may seem alarming, but consider the silver lining: Every past downturn has ended with the market hitting a new high.
STOCKS
The Independent

FTSE nudges higher after commodity firms make strong gains

The FTSE 100 rose to once again close in on pre-pandemic levels after a strong day for commodity firms.Nevertheless, gains in London were relatively modest as traders sat on their hands ahead of Wednesday’s Budget and showed little response to early announcements such as an increase to the National Living Wage.London’s top flight closed 18.27 points, or 0.25%, higher at 7,222.82 on Monday.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a fairly solid start to the week for markets in Europe although the Cac40 is lagging behind, while the FTSE 100 briefly hit a new...
STOCKS
Reuters

SK Hynix posts its highest quarterly profit since 2018 on solid chip demand

SEOUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - SK Hynix (000660.KS) posted its highest quarterly operating profit since 2018 as demand for server and mobile memory chips remained solid, offsetting a slowdown in personal computer sales as COVID-19 lockdowns eased. The world's second-biggest memory chipmaker, which serves customers including Apple Inc (AAPL.O), said...
MARKETS
