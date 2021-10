”It’s like ‘The Shining’ in Long Beach,“ Jack Osbourne says in discovery+ special. Jack and Kelly Osbourne have a close encounter of the spine-chilling kind investigating the queen of all haunted locations, the RMS Queen Mary. The elegant ocean liner turned tourist attraction has set silent and empty since it shut down to the public in early 2020 when the Coronavirus pandemic struck. Now, in discovery+’s “Jack and Kelly Osbourne: Night of Terror,” these famous siblings seek out the restless spirits of the passengers, crew and WWII Nazi prisoners of war that died within its steel walls – but never disembarked.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO