Medicare open enrollment begins for Americans

By Basil John
 10 days ago

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — For millions of Americans, it’s time to take advantage of Medicare benefits.

“If you turned 65 today, you should not be spending any more money than you need to on your health insurance because you now qualify for Medicare,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said.

Becerra says more than 63 millions Americans use their benefits and they want more Americans to enroll.

“Another batch of Americans who have worked really hard now qualify because they reach the ripe age of 65 and they qualify for Medicare benefits,” Becerra said.

HHS emphasizes that this program isn’t only for those who are 65 and older, but also for those who are disabled.

“We know that there are a lot of Americans who have become disabled, who were disabled and still contributed, and what we want to do is make sure that they’re not left out,” Becerra said.

Becerra says there are common mistakes many Americans make during the enrollment period.

“Some people don’t even recognize that when they turn 65, they now qualify. Some people continue to work and think that they have to retire in order to start collecting their Medicare benefits,” Becerra said.

HHS also says many Americans overpay for their benefits and should consider using an available Medicare savings plan.

