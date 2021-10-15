CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California OKs new protections for leatherback sea turtles

By Associated Press
WOKV
WOKV
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2txJQa_0cSdrkwV00
California Sea Turtle Endangered FILE - In this July 30, 1999 file photo, Michael Coffman of The Marine Mammal Center, inspects a endangered leatherback sea turtle which washed ashore on Pismo Beach, Calif. The giant leatherback sea turtle was found dead floating in a kelp bed. The California Fish and Game Commission voted Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, to add the leather back sea turtle to the state's Endangered Species Act. (AP Photo/Phil Klein, File) (PHIL KLEIN)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California has added the Pacific leatherback sea turtle to its endangered species list, guaranteeing more protections for a rapidly dwindling population.

The California Fish and Game Commission voted Thursday to add the turtles under the state's Endangered Species Act.

The world's largest turtle species have been on the federal endangered species list since 1973. But scientists now know more about how crucial California is to their survival, according to Catherine Kilduff, an attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity.

A subpopulation of leatherback sea turtles hatch on beaches in Indonesia. Once fully grown, they swim nearly 6,000 miles (9,656 kilometers) to eat jellyfish off the California coast. Adult leatherback sea turtles weigh an average of 1,000 pounds (453 kilograms).

Scientists say these sea turtles have declined by about 5.6% in California each year for the past three decades. About 50 sea turtles visit the California coast each year, compared to about 178 turtles in the 1990s, according to the Center for Biological Diversity.

Adding turtles to California's endangered species list will make them a conservation priority for state agencies. It will also increase the state's cooperation with federal agencies to protect the sea turtle population.

“Leatherbacks that forage for jellyfish off the California coast will now receive greater protection in our state from entanglement in fishing gear, giving them a better chance at survival,” said Todd Steiner, executive director of Turtle Island Restoration Network. “We are hopeful this action will put these ancient, gentle giants on a path to recovery.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Drought-stricken California pounded by massive storm

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — A massive storm barreled toward Southern California on Monday after flooding highways, toppling trees, cutting power to about 380,000 utility customers and causing rock slides and mud flows in areas burned bare by wildfires across the northern half of the state. Drenching rains and strong...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

COVID cases falling, but trouble signs arise as winter looms

Tumbling COVID-19 case counts have some schools around the U.S. considering relaxing their mask rules, but deaths nationally have been ticking up over the past few weeks, some rural hospitals are showing signs of strain, and cold weather is setting in. The number of new cases nationally has been plummeting...
ENVIRONMENT
WOKV

Endangered whale population sinks close to 20-year low

PORTLAND, Maine — (AP) — A type of whale that is one of the rarest marine mammals in the world lost nearly 10% of its population last year, a group of scientists and ocean life advocates said on Monday. The North Atlantic right whale numbered only 366 in 2019, and...
WILDLIFE
WOKV

Hurricane Rick hits Mexico's southern Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — A compact Hurricane Rick roared ashore along Mexico's southern Pacific coast early Monday with 105 mph (165 kmh) winds and heavy rain amid warnings of potential flash floods in the coastal mountains. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Rick made landfall as a Category 2...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Government
WOKV

US details new international COVID-19 travel requirements

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Children under 18 and people from dozens of countries with a shortage of vaccines will be exempt from new rules that will require most travelers to the United States be vaccinated against COVID-19, the Biden administration announced Monday. The government will require airlines to collect contact...
TRAVEL
WOKV

US outlines international COVID-19 travel requirements to take effect next month

WASHINGTON — The White House on Monday detailed new COVID-19 vaccination requirements for international travelers who plan to fly to the U.S. Beginning Nov. 8, non-immigrant foreign nationals will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before entering the U.S. by airplane, with some exceptions. Travelers will need to show proof of their vaccination status before boarding a plane bound for the U.S., officials said.
U.S. POLITICS
WOKV

100 teens get lifetime support to foster global service work

NEW YORK — (AP) — Christian Maboko wants to change the world. Starting Monday, the 18-year-old from Burundi, who lives in a Kenyan refugee camp and has co-founded a nonprofit to help address poverty there, will get a lifetime of help with his work from a new philanthropic program to nurture talented teens around the world.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Turtles#Leatherback Sea Turtle#Ap#Leatherbacks#The Associated Press
WOKV

US industry wonders: What should tomorrow's casino floor be?

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — (AP) — Walk into a casino today, and chances are it won’t look that much different than it did in the 1942 movie “Casablanca” when Humphrey Bogart made his way through the gambling tables in the smoke-filled room. Sure, the slot machines are larger, louder and...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy