CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Patent Infringement Suit Against Bristol-Myers, Celgene Targets Multiple Sclerosis Treatment

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBristol-Myers Squibb and Celgene, a drug manufacturer specializing in treatments for cancer and inflammatory diseases, were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court....

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Pomerantz Hits BioMarin Pharmaceutical With Securities Suit Over Safety of Drug Candidate for Rare Genetic Disorder

BioMarin Pharmaceutical and several officers and executives were hit with a securities class action Friday in California Northern District Court in connection with statements related to a drug candidate for the treatment of phenylketonuria. The lawsuit, filed by Pomerantz LLP, contends that the defendants misled investors regarding adverse safety findings. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:21-cv-08254, Berlinger v. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. et al.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Wilmer Cutler Attorneys Defending Memorial Sloan-Kettering in Patent Suit Over Blood Disorder Treatments

Christopher R. Noyes and Robert J. Gunther, Jr. of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr have stepped in to defend Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in a pending patent lawsuit. The complaint, which is sealed, was filed Oct. 5 in New York Southern District Court by Loeb & Loeb and Horton Legal. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick, is 1:21-cv-08206, Errant Gene Therapeutics, LLC v. Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center et al.
LAW
MyChesCo

Globus Medical Files Suit Against Life Spine for IP Infringement

AUDUBON, PA — Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED filed a lawsuit this week against Life Spine, Inc. alleging infringement of seven different patents related to Globus Medical’s expandable interbody spacer technology. The Company states this action involves a number of products manufactured by Life Spine, and marketed by them and...
AUDUBON, PA
Law.com

Apple Accused of Patent Infringement in Texas Suit

Apple was slapped with a patent lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Western District Court. The court case was filed by the Mort Law Firm on behalf of Continental Circuits. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:21-cv-01049, Continental Circuits LLC et al v. Apple Inc. This suit...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bristol Myers#Patent Infringement#Multiple Sclerosis#Pharmaceuticals#Celgene Targets#District Court#Robinson Miller Llc#Law Com Radar
Law.com

Patent Suit Targets LG Electronics Data Transmission System

LG Electronics U.S.A., the U.S. arm of LG Electronics, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in New Jersey District Court. The action, which involves a data transmission system, was filed by Stamoulis & Weinblatt on behalf of Evolve Interactive. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-18412, Evolve Interactive LLC v. LG Electronics U.S.A., Inc.
BUSINESS
contagionlive.com

A Case of Herpes Simplex Virus-2 Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure

Herpes Simplex Virus-2 (HSV-2) Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure. A 54-year-old man presented with stage IV non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), seizures, hypertension (HTN), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The patient completed 4 cycles of pembrolizumab/pemetrexed/carboplatin and was on maintenance pembrolizumab/pemetrexed. On the day of admission, he was seen for a routine outpatient visit, with complaint of 2 weeks of unsteadiness and gait imbalance. Because of concern for metastasis to the brain, the patient was directly admitted to a community affiliate hospital. A stat MRI of the brain was performed. This imaging study demonstrated a solitary, large cerebellar mass with vasogenic edema and partial compression of the fourth ventricle. The patient was started on intravenous (IV) dexamethasone, and neurosurgery evaluated him for surgical intervention.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Covid 19 Study: Vaccinated People’s Death Risks News Revealed By The CDC

It’s been revealed that according to a new CDC study, people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or J&J vaccines are less likely to die from non-COVID-related causes. The study was led by Stanley Xu from Kaiser Permanente Southern California and took into account people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

Moderna reports positive results for Covid vaccine in younger children

US biotech firm Moderna said Monday its Covid vaccine was safe and produced a strong immune response in children aged 6-11, adding it would submit trial data to global regulators soon. The news comes as a panel of government advisors was preparing to meet Tuesday on the question of whether to authorize the Pfizer vaccine in kids aged 5-11, with top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci predicting it would be available by mid-November. "We are encouraged by the immunogenicity and safety profile of mRNA-1273 in children aged 6 to under 12 years and are pleased that the study met its primary immunogenicity endpoints," Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said in a statement. An interim analysis from a mid-to-late stage clinical trial of 4,753 children showed that two doses of vaccine produced a high level of neutralizing antibodies -- Y-shaped proteins that bind to the coronavirus and block it from entering human cells.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
The Conversation U.S.

A new way to organize cancer mutations could lead to better treatment matches for patients

There are many types of cancer treatments. But which ones work best varies from patient to patient. Currently, doctors determine which treatment to try for a patient based on where in their DNA, or genetic code, the error that caused the cancer is located. But a new approach that groups patients by the changes in protein structure and function caused by that error, rather than by the location of the changes in DNA, could lead to both more inclusive clinical trials and better treatment matches for patients. I am part of a team that researches targeted therapies for cancer and ways to...
CANCER
Law.com

Auto Financing Class Action Filed by Miami's Ayala Law Hops to Federal Court

Counsel at McGlinchey Stafford on Friday removed a class action against Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Ayala Law, accuses the defendant of charging consumers improper late fees. The case is 1:21-cv-23749, Brown v. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. This suit was surfaced by...
LAW
Law.com

Judge Denies Mistrial in Opioid Trial After Juror Did Her Own Research

Lawyers for the four defendant pharmacies, which include Walgreens, had filed motions for a mistrial on Sunday. The dismissed juror had shared her research with 13 other jurors and alternates. Plaintiff attorneys, who represent two Ohio counties, opposed a mistrial despite initially agreeing that it might be necessary. A federal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS San Francisco

CDC Approves Wide Range of Options for COVID Boosters

NOVATO (KPIX) — The vaccine rollout is changing quickly as the CDC has now approved boosters for the Pfizer, Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson shots. With CDC approval for all three vaccines, mixing and matching is also an option. Jean Mariani was at a popup clinic in Novato on Friday to get a booster shot. Mariani originally received the Pfizer vaccine but switched to Moderna for her booster. “I’m 65 and I just want to be safe,” she explained. So did her friend Jeffrey Athias who initially got the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. “Jean said her doctor told her Moderna was the best...
NOVATO, CA
WNCY

Bristol Myers interested in buying Aurinia Pharma – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) – Bristol Myers Squibb Co has expressed interest in buying autoimmune disease drug developer Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Aurinia’s shares closed up nearly 27% on the news, giving it a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Law.com

Skadden Attorney Representing Architectural Grille Designer in Patent Suit

Marti Alan Johnson of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom; and Raymond Johnson Bilderbeck and Andrew D. Gish of Gish PLLC have stepped in to defend architectural grille manufacturer Dayus Register & Grille in a pending patent and trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, which targets the defendant’s line of ‘J-Bead’ grilles, was filed Sept. 9 in New York Eastern District Court by Weiss & Weiss on behalf of Advanced Arch Grilleworks and INV Holdings. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gary R. Brown, is 2:21-cv-05107, Inv Holdings Inc. et. al. v. Dayus Register & Grille Inc.
LAW
Law.com

Freeman, Mathis & Gary Files Breach-Of-Contract Lawsuit Over Lease Agreements

Freeman, Mathis & Gary filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of real estate firm 7 Il Properties. The suit takes aim at property owner Gary Knight for allegedly terminating two purchase and sale agreements on the basis of encroachments and existing lease agreements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-00226, 7 Il Properties, LLC v. Knight.
LAW
jerseysbest.com

Emerging multiple sclerosis treatments offer promising trajectory for patients

Patients usually show up at Dr. Mary Ann Picone‘s office having been misdiagnosed elsewhere. Believing they have Lyme disease or a stroke, back problems or lupus, rheumatoid arthritis or anxiety, they’ve endured ineffectual treatments that did little to address their actual problem: multiple sclerosis. Most poignantly, they’ve wasted crucial time...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy