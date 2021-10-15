CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar Isaac opens up about 'Scenes from a Marriage' full-frontal nudity: 'It was a surprise'

By Jenna Ryu, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 10 days ago

Surprised by Oscar Isaac's nude scene in "Scenes of a Marriage"? You're not the only one.

HBO's five-part limited series, which tells the story of troubled spouses (Isaac and Jessica Chastain ), aired its finale Sunday. But the fourth episode includes a scene of the "Dune" actor appearing fully nude – a moment that sent Twitter into a frenzy.

When asked about the public reaction, Isaac acknowledged in his appearance on "The View" Friday that he was shocked the scene aired.

"I was surprised because I didn't know that was going to happen," Isaac said. "You get sent the stuff to look at to be like, 'OK, I'm fine with that.' But I saw it on a laptop quite dark and I didn't notice what was happening down there. It was a surprise when I started seeing all these things like, 'It's full frontal' – I was like, 'No, what are you talking about?' And I saw it, and clear as day on the big TV there, it's there for everyone to see."

The infamous scene made it into the cut thanks to his co-star and longtime friend, Chastain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L3OSV_0cSdrVeU00
Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain in "Scenes From a Marriage." Jojo Whilden/HBO

"I said to Hagai (Levi), who wrote and directed the series, in the very beginning, I said, 'I'm comfortable with all the nudity, but any part of my body that you show, you're going to have to show the same with Oscar,'" she said.

"So there's a shower scene that I have in Episode 2, and you see my body. So now you see his body. So for me, I wanted it to be balanced."

'Scenes from a Marriage': Wrenching series a stark contrast to Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac's viral moment

Nude scenes: Nathalie Emmanuel says 'Game of Thrones' nudity created assumption she 'was open to do anything'

This isn't the first time Isaac made headlines. Fans lost it last month when Isaac smooched the inside of Chastain’s arm at the Venice Film Festival, an intimate moment captured in a sexy, slow-motion clip.

Although they denied speculation about a more heated relationship (Chastain is married to fashion executive Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, and Isaac to screenwriter Elvira Lind), the two spoke to USA TODAY in September about relying on their longtime friendship while filming together.

The pair's friendship, spanning back to drama school at Manhattan's Juilliard School (Chastain graduated in 2003; Isaac in 2005) had intrigued "Scenes" director and co-screenwriter Hagai Levi for his modern adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s acclaimed 1973 Swedish miniseries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EPEJB_0cSdrVeU00
Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac pose together at a screening of &quot;Scenes from a Marriage&quot; on Sept. 4.&nbsp; MIGUEL MEDINA, AFP via Getty Images

"There's not a lot of energy trying to get to know each other, trying to feel each other out," Isaac said at the time. "So we could just dive right in and be bold."

"I just knew that if I stayed present, and watched Oscar, that the performance would just happen," Chastain added. "I didn't need to push anything."

More: Keira Knightley talks 'male gaze,' why she won't film nude scenes with male directors

Contributing: Bryan Alexander

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oscar Isaac opens up about 'Scenes from a Marriage' full-frontal nudity: 'It was a surprise'

