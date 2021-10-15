Twitter Lost Its Collective Mind Seeing Addison And Meredith Reunite On Grey's

Charmaine Bey isn’t in a good place with Miss Kitty. “Black Ink Crew Chicago” star Charmaine Bey has been trying to focus on building up her tattoo shop, 2nd City Ink. It hasn’t been easy for her either. On the previous season, she struggled to make things happen with Jess Simpson, someone she had originally decided to partner with. Miss Kitty was brought in and rubbed Jess the wrong way. In Jessica’s opinion, Kitty wanted too much power. And she never agreed to Charmaine bringing her on the team. Eventually, Jessica began to have tense moments with Kitty. She would later come to the decision that 2nd City Ink just wasn’t the place for her.

