CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Twitter Lost Its Collective Mind Seeing Addison And Meredith Reunite On Grey's

Elite Daily
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans got a treat in Season 18, Episode 3 of...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Ellen Pompeo talks reuniting with Kate Walsh on 'Grey's Anatomy'

Ellen Pompeo is delighted to be working alongside Kate Walsh once again on "Grey's Anatomy." Pompeo spoke with E!'s Daily Pop about their long-awaited reunion, revealing that emotions were riding high when they both saw each other for the first time again on the set. "[We] may have shed a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellen Pompeo
Person
Kate Walsh
Elite Daily

Clare Posted A Story About Following Her Gut And It Might Be About Dale

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss’ ~journey~ has officially come to an end, and Crawley is coping just fine, thank you very much. The former Bachelorette lead has not spoken publicly about the breakup yet, but she has been dropping hints to fans over social media. And Crawley’s latest Instagram about following your gut seems to be not-so-subtly addressed to Moss.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Addison Rae May Soon Eclipse Kim Kardashian in Complaints With Future 'SNL' Hosting Gig

Addison Rae may be following in the steps of Kim Kardashian. Kardashian recently made her Saturday Night Live debut. During her opening monologue, the SKIMS owner poked jabs at her affinity of wealthy men and her estranged husband Kanye. She also referenced the OJ Simpson scandal, her skits included her in a spoof of The Bachelorette and holding court as her older sister Kourtney featuring younger sister Khloe in a legal dispute where she roasts her family. Now, Rae is reportedly in talks to do the show.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meredith Reunite
Elite Daily

Someone Won’t Survive The Explosion In The ‘Grey’s’ Season 18, Episode 5 Promo

It wouldn’t be Grey’s Anatomy if there weren’t some kind of big disaster on the horizon, and the Grey’s Season 18, Episode 5 promo teases a *really* big one. Apparently, Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital is going to be rocked by multiple explosions, and not everyone will survive. Grey’s fans better prepare, because this next episode is going to be a big one.
TV SERIES
urbanbellemag.com

‘Black Ink Crew Chicago’ Star Charmaine Bey Calls Miss Kitty’s Actions Disgusting & Gross

Charmaine Bey isn’t in a good place with Miss Kitty. “Black Ink Crew Chicago” star Charmaine Bey has been trying to focus on building up her tattoo shop, 2nd City Ink. It hasn’t been easy for her either. On the previous season, she struggled to make things happen with Jess Simpson, someone she had originally decided to partner with. Miss Kitty was brought in and rubbed Jess the wrong way. In Jessica’s opinion, Kitty wanted too much power. And she never agreed to Charmaine bringing her on the team. Eventually, Jessica began to have tense moments with Kitty. She would later come to the decision that 2nd City Ink just wasn’t the place for her.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
ETOnline.com

'Grey's Anatomy': Ellen Pompeo and Scott Speedman on If Nick Is a 'Good Match' for Meredith (Exclusive)

Is Meredith Grey ready to get into a serious romance?. Grey's Anatomy brought back Scott Speedman, who played Minnesota transplant surgeon Nick Marsh, as the season 18 surprise, rekindling the possibility of a romance between the two. Ellen Pompeo offered some Easter eggs about what's to come for the potential new couple, as they embark on a spark-filled, flirtatious courtship very reminiscent of their initial encounter in a season 14 episode.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Addison Montgomery Returns to 'Grey's Anatomy,' but Why Did She Leave 'Private Practice'?

It has been nearly a decade since we've spent any time with Kate Walsh as Dr. Addison Montgomery, the incredibly gifted board-certified OB/GYN we first met on Grey's Anatomy. However, it wasn't Grey's where we last saw Kate bringing life into this world. It was on the Grey's spinoff Private Practice. Now, Dr. Addison Montgomery is returning to Grey's as a guest star. So, what happened on Addison's Private Practice journey? And why did she leave the show?
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Grey's Anatomy: Meredith And Addison Just Gave Us An All-Time Great Scene With Kate Walsh's Return

Spoiler alert! This story discusses the Season 18 episode of Grey’s Anatomy “Hotter Than Hell,” so proceed with caution if you’re not caught up!. It was the comeback Grey’s Anatomy fans had been waiting for! Addison Montgomery strutted back into Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital with boss energy to spare, leaving the residents speechless as they tried to sort the facts from the rumors regarding Addison’s past in Seattle. “Hotter Than Hell” reunited Addison with Meredith — the woman who was screwing her husband all those years ago — and the two actresses delivered what will go down as one of the series' greatest elevator scenes.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 18 Easter Eggs: Pilot Callbacks, Addison’s Arrival and More

Nearly two decades in, Grey’s Anatomy still knows how to bring the feels — and season 18 is no different. The ABC medical drama returned for its record-breaking 18th season in September 2021. As fans were quick to point out similarities between the pilot, which aired in 2005, and the season 18 premiere, Ellen Pompeo confirmed that the season was filled with special treats for longtime fans. The first nod she confirmed was Meredith wearing the same white button-down shirt.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Addison Gets Vulnerable In This New Grey's Anatomy Promo

Dr. Addison Montgomery is back in Seattle doing what she does best: saving lives and stirring up gossip among the residents. After her triumphant return to Grey’s Anatomy in Season 18, Episode 3, it looks like Addison (Kate Walsh) is sticking around Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. At the very least, she’s back in the Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 4 promo, so that’s a good sign.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Kate Walsh Responds After ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans React to Addison’s Return: ‘Truly Blown Away’

A warm welcome. Kate Walsh spoke out after fans watched her return to Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Addison Montgomery on Thursday, October 14. “Truly blown away by everyone’s reaction and support,” the actress, 54, shared via Instagram on Friday, October 15. “Thank you all for making this night so special! Feels like Addison never left ❤️.”
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy