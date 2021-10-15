CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Top Stories this PM: Dow jumps as stocks notch weekly gains; Apple fires a worker behind #AppleToo movement

By INSIDER
Business Insider
Business Insider
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FrVfm_0cSdpQJH00

Good afternoon. Here are the top stories so far today.

For more daily and weekly briefings, sign up for our newsletters here .

What happened today:

That's all for now. See you next week.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Earnings Optimism Contributes To Continued Strength On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Stocks moved mostly higher during trading on Monday, extending the notable advance seen last week. With the continued upward move, the Dow and the S&P 500 reached new record closing highs. The major averages all closed in positive territory, although the tech-heavy Nasdaq outperformed its counterparts. While the...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Stocks#Dow Industrials#J J#Capitol Police#Appletoo#Google Drive
Business Insider

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Jumps 150 Points; Bakkt Holdings Shares Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.26% to 35,771.26 while the NASDAQ rose 1.01% to 15,241.89. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.56% to 4,570.56. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 46,312,780 cases with around 756,360 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,189,770 cases and 454,740 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,729,760 COVID-19 cases with 605,680 deaths. In total, there were at least 244,513,860 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,965,680 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Google
Times Daily

Stocks end mixed on Wall Street, still notch weekly gains

Wall Street capped a choppy day of trading Friday with an uneven finish for the major stock indexes, as losses for several large technology companies weighed on the market. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Stock Market Today: Dow Gains On Earnings Strength; Housing Starts Disappoint

U.S. stocks moved higher Tuesday as a series of stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings, and a modest pullback in Treasury yields, added to recent market strength even amid mounting signals of a slowdown in post-pandemic growth. Stocks pared some earlier gains, however, after a disappointing reading for September housing starts, which fell...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow lags behind as stocks end mostly higher ahead of earnings

Stocks ended mostly higher Monday as investors prepared for a busy week of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average bucked the positive tone, losing around 36 points, or 0.1%, to end near 35,259, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 rose around 15 points, or 0.3%, to close near 4,486, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced around 124 points, or 0.8%, finishing near 15,022. Shares of Walt Disney Co. , down 3%, were the biggest drag on the Dow, falling after being downgraded to equal-weight from overweight by Barclays.
STOCKS
techxplore.com

Fired co-leader of #AppleToo worker activist group to file federal complaints

One of two recognized leaders of an employee activist group within Apple has been fired. Janneke Parrish, a program manager for Apple Maps working in Austin, Texas, said she was fired Thursday. She is one of the co-founders of an employee group that this summer opened an #AppleToo website and began publishing former and current Apple employees' stories about harassment and discrimination on Medium.
AUSTIN, TX
Daily Mail

Apple FIRES leader of the '#AppleToo' movement for 'non-compliance' after she deleted files from work devices during investigation into leaks and worker organizing in the company

A project manager at Apple who co-founded a protest movement against the company has been fired for 'non compliance'. Janneke Parrish, a program manager for Apple Maps based in Austin, Texas, was one of two employees of the company to create a forum for complaints. On Thursday she was fired,...
BUSINESS
omahanews.net

U.S. stocks mixed, Nasdaq gains 106 points, Dow finishes flat

NEW YORK, New York - Technology stocks forged ahead on Wednesday, despite plummeting Treasury yields, which caused a sell-off in the dollar. Investors remained cautious however as a Labor Department report revealed an unexpected surge in consumer prices last month. Industrial stocks were flat or modestly higher. At the close...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Business Insider

266K+
Followers
18K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy