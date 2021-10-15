Top Stories this PM: Dow jumps as stocks notch weekly gains; Apple fires a worker behind #AppleToo movement
Good afternoon. Here are the top stories so far today.
What happened today:
- FDA panel backs J&J booster shot. About 15 million people in the US have received the J&J single-dose vaccine, and Friday's recommendation clears a path for the agency to potentially authorize an extra dose . Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna booster shots, the FDA committee recommended all J&J recipients be offered a booster, regardless of age or risk of severe disease.
- Capitol officer accused of aiding rioter. A Capitol Police officer is accused of inviting a January 6 rioter to stay at his home and get a tour of the Capitol building on his next trip to Washington, DC, messages obtained by prosecutors show. Michael Angelo Riley, who has been in the force for almost 25 years, was indicted on Friday on two counts of obstruction.
- Dow jumps as stocks notch weekly gains. The Dow industrials leapt more than 380 points on Friday following strong retail sales and earnings from Goldman Sachs. Goldman joined other banks this week in jumpstarting the Q3 earnings season with profit beats. Retail sales rose in September, confounding expectations for a decline.
- Apple fires staffer who helped lead #AppleToo movement. Janneke Parrish was part of the group that created the #AppleToo website , which enabled staff to report personal stories of discrimination and related issues. Parrish was reportedly fired "for deleting files off of her work devices during an internal investigation." The files in question are said to be apps, and only three are named: Robinhood, Google Drive, and Pokemon Go.
- The latest on UK lawmaker's fatal stabbing. Police in Essex, England, are investigating whether the fatal stabbing of Conservative lawmaker David Amess on Friday was an act of terrorism . Amess, 69, was attacked at a church in England, where he was holding a constituency event. A 25-year-old man was arrested immediately at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
That's all for now. See you next week.
