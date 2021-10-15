Top Stories this PM: Dow jumps as stocks notch weekly gains; Apple fires a worker behind #AppleToo movement

Toward the end of trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.26% to 35,771.26 while the NASDAQ rose 1.01% to 15,241.89. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.56% to 4,570.56. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 46,312,780 cases with around 756,360 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,189,770 cases and 454,740 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,729,760 COVID-19 cases with 605,680 deaths. In total, there were at least 244,513,860 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,965,680 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

