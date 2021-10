Having already been celebrated as Netflix’s all-time biggest series, Squid Game has claimed its first official No. 1 title on Nielsen’s weekly U.S. streaming chart. The dystopian Korean thriller, which Netflix this week said has been seen by an astounding 142 million households, more than doubled the No. 2 title for the week of September 20 to 26. Its nine episodes collected 1.9 billion minutes of total viewing, far outdistancing Lucifer, which had 860 million. Nielsen tracks only viewing via a TV screen and only in the U.S., which means most Squid Game views are not reflected by the measurement firm. Data...

