It's in every party's interests to expand the use of hydrogen as a fuel source. Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) has spent the past year working to expand its supply of green hydrogen production and increasing the use of hydrogen as a fuel. Plug Power has partnered with several overseas companies in the process, and one of them announced a deal with a competitor today. Investors see that as good news for Plug Power, and drove its shares up 6.2% as of 2:50 p.m. EDT.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 HOURS AGO