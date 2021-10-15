CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

5,725 new COVID-19 cases reported, 70.1% of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated Oct. 15

By Rian Bossler
WTAJ
WTAJ
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eFHes_0cSdoY7c00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 13.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 70.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

5,725 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Thursday, bringing state totals to 1,502,124 known cases since the start of the pandemic.

82 new deaths were identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reporting for a total of 30,418 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 2,946 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 687 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

There are 5,600,744 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region shows 443 new cases since Thursday which brings our total to 98,053 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown of new cases is below :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tbaav_0cSdoY7c00

In school-age children (5-18 years old) a total of 453 COVID-19 cases were reported in the 10 WTAJ viewing counties for the week of Oct. 6 – Oct. 12.

The number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children (between 5-18 years old) is 9.9 times greater this year than in 2020. In fact, between Sept. 22 and Sept. 28, 2020, there were a total of 745 COVID-19 cases in school-aged kids compared to 7,352 cases in the same age group during the same week in 2021.

Percentage of people with at least one vaccine dose by county:

UPDATED ON 10/15/21

  • BEDFORD: 39.1%
  • BLAIR: 52.6%
  • CAMBRIA: 57.2%
  • CAMERON: 59.8%
  • CENTRE: 60.6%
  • CLEARFIELD: 51%
  • ELK: 60.3%
  • HUNTINGDON: 50.5%
  • JEFFERSON: 51.3%
  • SOMERSET: 49.6%

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

  • BEDFORD: 160 (+2)
  • BLAIR: 369 (+1)
  • CAMBRIA: 487 (+0)
  • CAMERON: 10 (+0)
  • CENTRE: 241 (+0)
  • CLEARFIELD: 188 (+1)
  • ELK: 53 (+0)
  • HUNTINGDON: 152 (+1)
  • JEFFERSON: 112 (+0)
  • SOMERSET: 241 (+0)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 5

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

  • According to the CDC, as of Thursday, Oct. 14, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.
  • According to the CDC, as of Thursday, Oct. 14, 70.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

  • Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.
  • Vaccine providers have administered 13,296,208 total vaccine doses, including 327,181 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immunocompromised individuals and booster shots), as of Friday, Oct. 15.
  • 6,352,823 people are fully vaccinated; with 54,639 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 25,300 people per day receiving vaccinations.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission .

There are 237,807 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

WTAJ

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

