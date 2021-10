After four months of flat performance, pending sales were down in September. Owners accepted 996 offers for single-family and condos – a decline of 103 from August. Pending sales are a leading indicator of housing activity based on signed contracts for existing single-family homes, condominiums, and townhome sales in the region monitored by the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR) Home Sales Report. Since resales go under contract 30 to 60 days before the sale closes, pending sales typically lead existing-home sales by about two months.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO