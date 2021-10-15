CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blair County, PA

Bedford County man found guilty on rape, burglary charges

By Greg Bock, Kaitlyn Hall
WTAJ
WTAJ
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=135aXl_0cSdnlgO00

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man was sentenced in Blair County after being found guilty for two separate cases.

Dwight J. Imler, 27, was sentenced to 7 to 14 years in prison for rape and 1 to 2 years for burglary. The sentencings will run consecutively.

Imler was arrested in 2019 after police say he stole a handgun and pickup truck before tying a woman up with a rope and raping her at gunpoint in Blair County.

ORIGINAL STORY: Bedford man charged for tying up, raping woman at gunpoint

Assistant Blair County District Attorney, Derek Elensky, said the sentence was enhanced because Imler used a deadly weapon, and it was the maximum he could get under the guidelines. The victim, who now lives out of state, spoke at Imler’s sentencing, which was the result of a guilty plea.

The woman has had a hard time dealing with what happened to her, Elensky said, and she told Imler, “I hope you live the rest of your life looking in the mirror and seeing the monster you are.”

Imler was also sentenced, separately, for a 2018 burglary of Cove Creamery. For that crime, he received a consecutive sentence of 1 to 2 years.

Altoona man charged with selling heroin from wanted suspect

Imler is currently serving a sentence after turning himself in for numerous burglaries and vehicle thefts in 2019.

In all, Imler will serve 8-16 years in prison after he completes the Bedford County sentences, which are between 3 months and 3 years.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 6

Related
WTAJ

Altoona woman faces felony charges for attempted arson, officials say

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman faces felony charges after officials said they found her half-naked in her apartment, burning items on her stove as the apartment filled with smoke. Billie Jo Desch, 53, was standing by the stove in her apartment at the 4000 block of 6th Avenue Oct. 9 when Altoona […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania priest pleads in case of assaulting 11-year-old boy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Fayette County priest has pleaded no contest to repeatedly assaulting an 11- year-old altar boy starting in 2004 and continuing until the boy was 14, according to the Attorney General. Andrew Kawecki was charged by the Office of Attorney General in August 2020 after a victim reported to investigators that […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Blair County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Altoona, PA
County
Blair County, PA
County
Bedford County, PA
Bedford County, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

Police search for indecent exposure suspect in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are searching for a man they say was involved in an indecent exposure incident. The incident reportedly occurred on Sept. 15 at Weis Markets along Rolling Ridge Drive. The pictured individual is described as an older age white male wearing a blue shirt with light blue denim […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Three people found dead at Cambria County home, coroner investigating

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees announced that three people were found dead at a Cambria County home Monday. Lees said officials arrived at the house, located on Bakers Street in Conemaugh Township, for a welfare check around noon. They discovered three people that are estimated to have been dead for […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Bedford#The Wtaj Newsletter
WTAJ

Police called to scene of construction accident in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Centre County were called to a construction site in Spring Township Monday after a worker was killed in an accident. Emergency crews were dispatched around 1 p.m. to the site near East Rolling Ridge Drive for a construction accident. Upon arriving at the scene, they found a 26-year-old […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

Social media threat prompts police presence at Blair County school

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A school district in Blair County will see a police presence Monday morning after a social media threat over the weekend. Local and State Police, as well as the Spring Cove School District, were alerted to a social media post over the weekend that included threats to students and staff […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Bicyclist flown to hospital after being hit by car in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bicyclist was flown to the Hershey Medical Center after being hit by a car Sunday night on North Atherton Street. Ferguson Township Police responded to the scene just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday night at North Atherton Street and West North Hills Place. Through the investigation, they believe the driver […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Police investigate bullet fired into Centre County residence

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Ferguson Township Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a bullet into a house causing damage. Police arrived at the 4300 block of West Whitehall Road at 8:21 p.m. yesterday, Oct. 21 after a homeowner reported that a bullet was fired into their residence. After the owner heard loud bangs […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Blair County landscaper charged for alleged home improvement fraud

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Duncansville man faces felony charges for allegedly taking thousands of dollars from a Johnstown man that hired him to build an outdoor patio/kitchen/gazebo. Shawn Warner, 46, of Warner’s Landscaping, was hired for this project at the 50 block of Fairfield Avenue in Johnstown, according to the affidavit. The contract/proposal […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Crews battle fire at camp in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Multiple crews responded to a fire at a camp in Lawrence Township earlier this morning, according to dispatch. The call came in this morning at 10:30 and crews responded to a wooded area off of Old Erie Pike. Due to the trees in the area, bigger equipment and machinery could not […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

2K+
Followers
989
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy