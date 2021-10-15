CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

21 Casual Fall Sweaters That Can Be Dressed Up or Down

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EGf4i_0cSdnknf00
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sweater weather is back again! Now that the temperatures are finally cooling down (today on the east coast not withstanding), knits are about to reclaim their spotlight. Quite frankly, we adore sweaters — they’re comfortable and incredibly versatile. You can easily find ways to wear a sweater from day to night!

With that in mind, we found sweaters that offer plenty of creative room to style for any type of event, be it a daytime hang or a date night! Want the scoop? Keep reading to check out all of our top knit picks!

21 Cozy Fall Sweaters That You Can Wear From Day to Night

Cardigans

1. Our Absolute Favorite: You can wear this Amazon Essentials ribbed sweater on its own or as a light layer over a tee or dress — it’s the ultimate versatile knit!

2. We Also Love: The best way to wear this fuzzy sweater from The Drop is to pick it up in a size down and rock it as a fitted top!

3. We Can’t Forget: If you’re looking for a sweater that’s more lightweight, this EIMIN cardigan is an amazing buy!

4. Best Cropped Cardigan: We can already picture all of the different bottoms we can team with this adorable BP. sweater!

5. Favorite Slouchy Sweater: This cardigan from Asskdan has a relaxed fit that feels super boho-chic!

6. Best Longline Cardigan: The length of this sweater from Open Edit gives it a unique flair that we can’t wait to style!

7. Best Open-Front Sweater: We love how loose this cardigan from Bdcoco feels, plus its overall design makes it comfy and cozy!

Oversized Sweaters

8. Our Absolute Favorite: Even though this long and loose ANRABESS sweater is simple, we think its look is incredibly elegant!

9. We Also Love: Shoppers are in love with how flattering the cut of this GABERLY sweater is!

10. We Can’t Forget: The dramatic lantern sleeves on this PRETTYGARDEN sweater are absolutely breathtaking!

11. Best Striped Sweater: All of the bright colors this ZESICA sweater is available in are swoon-worthy!

12. Best “Classic Cozy” Knit: Shoppers say that they love the simplicity of this oversized sweater from Free People!

13. Most-Loved by Reviewers: Pretty much every shopper who’s picked up this 1.STATE sweater claims it’s the ideal knit for a slew of situations!

14. Best Fuzzy Knit: Sweaters that are made from a bouclé material like this Topshop beauty are the absolute coziest!

Fitted Knits

15. Our Absolute Favorite: This LOMON sweater has a fitted wrap silhouette and cropped cut that will look flattering on so many shoppers!

16. We Also Love: The puff sleeve detail on this imesrun sweater gives it a fancier feel that looks gorgeous!

17. We Can’t Forget: You absolutely need to have a turtleneck like this one from The Drop in your fall wardrobe!

18. Best Ribbed Knit: We sincerely appreciate the streamlined design of this knit from Jeanewpole1!

19. Most Flattering Crop Sweater: The ruched detail on the front of this PRETTYGARDEN sweater makes it stand out from the pack!

20. Best Wrap Sweater: This Free People knit top has a beautiful wrap neckline that creates a stunning off-the-shoulder look!

21. Favorite Off-the-Shoulder Knit: This top from 1.STATE has a classic off-the-shoulder style, plus you can wear it in two different ways!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
thezoereport.com

Lizzo’s Date-Night Dress Revealed A Different Side To Her Style

Lizzo creates the most playful and bright ensembles. You can always find a fabulous new quirky bag in her outfits, whether it be a crystal-encrusted chocolate bar clutch or an artsy-designed shoulder bag. She also adores an eye-catching dress, like the sheer purple number she wore to Cardi B’s birthday. However, for a recent dinner outing, the singer left behind her usual statement bags and flashy dresses for a more flirty and delicate look. The two-toned number felt more subdued and showed a completely different side to Lizzo’s style choices.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Turns a Blazer Into a Dress With This Fall Styling Hack & Textured Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross subtly dropped that her birthday is approaching in the most stylish way. The “Black-ish” actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to remind her followers to mark their calendars for her upcoming special day. She captioned her set of three images, “Patiently waiting for Scorpio season. and by Scorpio season I mean my birthday. OCTOBER 29th …mark your calendars. Ok bye.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ellis Ross posed in a chair as well as her floor in her photo set wearing an oversized black blazer and sheer black Calzedonia...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Beyoncé Sparkles in Louboutin Glitter Pumps and Dazzling Anklets With Micro Blazer Dress

Beyoncé opted for a business casual look that she posted on her social media while abroad. The global superstar posted to her Instagram on Friday while in London right after attending the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival with husband Jay-Z. She showed off an outfit styled by KJ Moody, which consisted of a custom black long-sleeved Sergio Hudson blazer micro dress with white detailing and white buttons. The look was topped off with a silver Jimmy Choo bag and dark black rectangle sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Is Ready to Play This Fall in a Fur Coat, Skinny Jeans & New DSW Thigh-High Boots

Jennifer Lopez is prepping for fall with a little help from her latest DSW collection. The singer and retailer debuted pieces from the new JLo Jennifer Lopez fall ’21 lineup today, breaking out a mix of seasonal footwear at a wallet-friendly price — from $40 to $160 at DSW.com. For the new collection, the “Hustlers” star models everything from thigh-high boots to glittering PVC wedges. Knee-high and thigh-high boots are the must-have boot silhouettes this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cozy Sweaters#Sweater Weather#Amazon Essentials#Eimin#Bp#Anrabess#Gaberly#Prettygarden
Footwear News

Jennifer Garner Does Smart-Casual in Cozy Cardigan and Breathable Brooks Sneakers

Jennifer Garner yet again proved to be the master of casual-chic. The “13 Going on 30” star accompanied her son, Samuel, on Monday in LA. She dressed down in a blue cardigan with black buttons layered over a white top. She added black joggers to the look and tied her locks up. For her footwear, Garner wore Brooks sneakers, one of her beloved sneaker brands. Her Glycerin 19 pair featured a black mesh upper with white soles and light blush detailing. The style currently is available on Brooks’ website for $150. The “Alias” actress has frequently been spotted in other models from...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ciara Gives Fall’s Biggest Shoe Trend a Daring Twist in Just a Bodysuit & Combat Boots

Ciara is making a case for this season’s biggest boot trend with a little help from her own label. The “Level Up” singer showed off new pieces from her LITA by Ciara brand on Instagram yesterday, modeling a selection of combat boots matched to just a long-sleeve bodysuit — similar tops retail for $168 at Nordstrom. The LITA by Ciara label offers up an eco-conscious appeal, sold online as well as in-person at select Norstrom stores; additionally, 3% of net revenue of brand purchases will go towards the Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit benefiting programs to empower young women. View...
NFL
Footwear News

Ciara Models Her Own Brand in a Bold Neon Yellow Sweater With Sleek High-Top Sneakers

Ciara continues to spotlight her own brand in style. The “Level Up” singer took to Instagram again yesterday to show off a chic head-to-toe look from her gender-neutral Human Nation line, which she founded with her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. The collection, sold at Kohl’s, consists of a range of tees, hoodies, joggers, leggings and more, plus sneakers. The snaps see the 35-year-old “Body Party” artist modeling an eye-catching highlighter yellow crewneck sweatshirt with a cropped hem and black drawstring sweatpants. On her feet, she wears a pair of the brand’s black high-top sneakers featuring hits of white throughout. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Nicole Richie Looks Sharp in Blazer, Skinny Jeans & Booties for Louis Vuitton Dinner Party

Nicole Richie attended a dinner hosted by Louis Vuitton in Los Angeles on Oct. 21. The event celebrated the brand’s third installment of the Artycapucines collection. The House of Harlow founder attended the launch with her husband, Joel Madden, in a structured look with autumnal colors. It was a smart fall-ready departure from Richie’s usual bohemian style; her closet boasts many wide leg pants and loose maxi dresses with varying prints. Richie paired black skinny jeans with a rust blazer over a cream button-down blouse, which was left undone to show hint of her bra. She accessorized with a chestnut leather...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
InsideHook

Deal: There’s a Fall Sweater for Everyone at J.Crew’s 30% Off Sale

Brrr! You feel that too, right? Man, the temperature is really dropping. Or maybe we’re just trying to rationalize our burning desire to pick up some bomb sweaters from J.Crew. Luckily, the retailers are offering 30% off select styles for a limited time only with code SHOPNOW, so we don’t need to come up with a reason, and neither do you.
SHOPPING
Reader's Digest

The Pioneer Woman Dropped a Fall Clothing Line of Cozy Sweaters and Leggings

As if it’s not enough to cook like the Pioneer Woman—a.k.a. Ree Drummond—now you can dress like her, too. Drummond’s Walmart-exclusive Pioneer Woman clothes line will be dropping soon, and it’s full of comfortable essentials in her signature charming country style. But you’d better hurry if you want to snag the best of the collection because pre-orders have already begun and the newest drop WILL sell out.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber Is Casual-Chic in a Green Sweater, Matching Nikes & Leather Pants for Lakers Game

Hailey Bieber gives a lesson in chic minimalism with her latest look. The model was spotted with husband Justin Bieber while heading to the Lakers game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles last night. When it came to her ensemble, she donned a minimal yet sleek look that incorporated a slouchy green sweater and black baggy leather pants. She accessorized the moment with the Mini Jodie bag from Bottega Veneta in the Parakeet color. For shoes, Bieber slipped on a pair of green and white Nike sneakers that added a slight athletic twist to her outfit. Bieber’s fashion taste typically feels very...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Cozies Up in Chunky Sweater, Patchwork Jeans and Sleek Mules for Mother Denim Party

Julianne Hough gave summery sandals a fall upgrade for the Net-A-Porter x Mother denim launch event with supermodel Carolyn Murphy this weekend. The “Footloose” star posed for photos in a chunky G.Label turtleneck layered over a white blouse at a celebratory lunch and farmer’s market in Malibu’s Thorne Family Farm. Her look was complete with a pair of Mother + Carolyn Murphy’s patchwork jeans, as well as a red Celine clutch and pink Quay sunglasses. The Kinrgy founder’s shoes of choice were patent leather mules by Stuart Weitzman. Her $395 Aleena style featured two thin straps, a four-inch-tall stiletto heel and shiny...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

17 Sweaters We’re Totally Pairing With Our Festive Holiday Dresses

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Whenever spooky season hits, we immediately start thinking about the holidays — even though Halloween hasn’t officially come around yet! Family gatherings and parties are already starting to rack up, and we obviously need the right outfits to wear for the influx of events.
APPAREL
US Magazine

Shake Up the Classic Leopard Look for Fall With This Unique Sweater

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’ve all seen countless examples of leopard garments over the years. It’s consistently one of our favorite prints to rock! Leopard is timeless and will never go out of style — some of Us even swear it’s a neutral. But if you wear this popular print often enough, you might be itching to shake things up a little.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fashionista.com

Trust: You Need a Sweater Vest for Fall

When it comes to essential knits, we've made the case for sweater vests, time and time again. They've long left their '80s "dad uniform" reputation behind, evolving into a versatile layering piece beloved by the fashion crowd. They can be worn either on their own, or styled over a short-sleeved tee, turtleneck or button-down. Pair them with jeans or trousers, or with a pleated mini skirt, for maximum uniform dressing effect. They can also give a whole new feel to your go-to fall dresses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
studio-mcgee.com

Fall + Winter 2021 Sweater Must-Haves

And when we enter into cooler months, there’s nothing we want to wear more than a great sweater. Whether it’s a cozy pullover for every day or something with more detail to dress up for the holidays, sweaters are essential to any fall/ winter uniform. Plus, a sweater is arguably the simplest piece of clothing to dress up or down.
APPAREL
Midland Daily News

Retro Halloween sweaters you can order on Etsy to get in the holiday spirit

As the kids say, spooky season is here. You could (and should) go to a pumpkin patch to get in the spirit, or you could deck out your wardrobe in cozy sweaters and sweatshirts to get in the holiday mood. Right now, the current trendy Halloween aesthetic is a '90s art teacher – It is wildly specific, but you probably know exactly what I am talking about.
APPAREL
SPY

Our 14 Favorite Casual Men’s Shoes for Fall 2021

For the average style guy, casual shoes are a non-negotiable essential that makes life easier. It’s a pain, literally, to wake up every morning and throw on a pair of dress shoes without developing some sort of blister, cut or worse, a foot injury. Thankfully, men’s style in 2021 has skewed far more casual than ever, bringing the all-day shoe back into the conversation. For fall and winter 2021, the best men’s casual shoes are equal parts comfortable, laid back and stylish. The best casual shoes for men should be versatile enough to work with an array of outfits but also...
APPAREL
themustangmoon.com

2021 Hoco Dress-up Days

Clothes are scattered everywhere on the bed, but it’s worth it to have the perfect outfit for the Homecoming dress-up days. All sorts of outfits could be seen wandering the halls from pajamas to the ’60s, it was a sight to see. The dress-up days were decided on by the...
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Shoppers Say Not to Underestimate This Stunning Sweater Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Sweater dresses can be tricky. For the most part, they essentially appear to be oversized knits. We adore them, as they’re some of the most comfortable garments around — but fitted versions of sweater dresses are equally as flattering and fabulous. Of course, finding a suitable option is a drag!
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy