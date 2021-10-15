CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

CATA announces changes coming to route services due to short staff

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4emXsS_0cSdneVJ00

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Due to staffing shortages, the Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA) transit service will be implementing multiple service changes set to begin Oct. 25 and are expected to remain through the end of the year.

CATA hopes that the service changes will result in fewer last-minute cancellations.

More than 300 vehicles available for purchase at Pa. October auction

“Similar to transit agencies throughout the country, CATA continues to experience unprecedented staffing
shortages, and this has resulted over the past several weeks in the cancellation of a number of daily trips
having to be announced the evening before,” said CATA’s Executive Director Louwana Oliva. “While
we expect these temporary service changes to help eliminate last-minute service cancellations after
October 25, we will unfortunately continue to experience these issues, particularly Thursday through
Sunday between now and when the changes take effect. CATA has chosen to implement these temporary
service cutbacks in an effort to make the remaining service more reliable.”

CATABUS and also CATARIDE Paratransit service will only be running Monday-Saturday of the week till 11 p.m. and all transit service Sunday will be suspended. Routes for CATABUS will start every 60 minutes instead of every 40 minutes. Below is the list of route changes set to begin Oct. 25:

CATABUS Service Changes:

  • A (Park Forest) Route -Route service will be temporarily suspended.
  • K (Cato Park) Route – There will be only two trips in the mroning and two trips in the afternoon during eak commute time.
  • HM (Toftrees/Nittany Mall) Route – Frequency of weekday trips will now be 40 minutes instead of every 30 minutes. Frequecny of Saturday trips will be every 60 minutes instead of every 40 minutes.
  • P (Boalsburg) Route – CATAGO! microtransit service will end operations at 8 p.m. on weekdays along with route service. For Saturday, all route service is suspended but CATAGO! microtransit service will operate from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • XP (Scenary Park) Route -Weeekday services frequency will be every 60 minutes instead of every 30 minutes. All routes will operate at a 60 minutes frequency on Saturdays. Connections to CATAGO! microtransit service will continue to access Boalsbrug from XP.
  • XG (Pleasant Gap) Route – XG route service will temporarily be suspended. Those suing XG route service can use CATAGO! microtransit service to access the XB route, or the HM Route near Walmart on Benner Pike.
  • Campus Service (Loops or Links) – Service will now begin at 7 a.m. and early morning service will be suspended. The Green Link will also be suspended. For those impacted by the ampus service change, the Penn State Transportation Services will have information on additonal options shared next week.
  • Game Day Shuttles – The Donwotwn Game Day shuttle will be suspended for the remainder of the football season. The South Atherton Game Day shuttle will operate as normal. Those who would have used the Downtown Game Day Shuttle can access the South Atherton Game Day shuttle near Easterly Parkway, or can take the White Loop service to the Natatorium and walk from there to the stadium.

CATA will continue to monitor the situation and any of those affected by the service changes are encouraged to contact CATA’ Customer Service at (814) 238-CATA(2282) to discuss alternative options. If interested in applying to be a CATA bus operator or other positions within the organization, visit CATABUS’ website .

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Penn State helps students with CATA route changes amid driver shortage

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Several services have changed for CATA’s bus routes and they take effect Monday. Penn State has announced short-term options for students to help ease the transition. Penn State busses will replace the BLUE LOOP on Sundays between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. and will arrive every 15 minutes. Those who […]
WTAJ

PennDOT: Gas line relocation work set to begin in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists of gas line relocation work set to take place through the week of Oct. 25 and Oct. 29 on South Atherton Street. Work for the second part began last week when PennDOT started the road improvement work on Oct. 18 for South […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Centre Daily

More CATA routes will be suspended due to ‘unprecedented’ staffing shortages. What to know

Centre Area Transportation Authority routes will be temporarily suspended beginning Monday due to severe staffing shortages, CATA recently announced. “Similar to transit agencies throughout the country, CATA continues to experience unprecedented staffing shortages, and this has resulted over the past several weeks in the cancellation of a number of daily trips,” Louwana Oliva, CATA’s executive director, wrote in a press release.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State Transportation Services to offer temporary services in replace of CATA's changes

After the Centre Area Transportation Authority announced several service changes that will take effect on Monday, Penn State officials have prepared some short-term transportation options, according to a release. Penn State Transportation Services said it will offer the following temporary services in response to CATA's service changes:. Penn State blue...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
scranton.edu

Free Local Bus Service for Students, Faculty and Staff

Colts Campus Connections: Free Local Bus Service for Students, Faculty and Staff. EXCITING NEWS!!!! COLTS has streamlined its service by adding earlier and later service to make routes more efficient!. USE myStop and Google Planner to plan your next outing. myStop is powered by GPS technology and is accessible by...
SCRANTON, PA
WTAJ

Severe CATA staffing shortage impacting drivers, riders

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Further changes to Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA) routes are set to begin Monday, October 25, resulting in reduced bus frequency and suspension of select services. CATA said the changes are due to an unprecedented, severe staffing shortage. CATA said they currently have 85 drivers and are looking to hire […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

PennDOT Announces Lane Restrictions For Route 11

SUNBURY – Starting Sunday, night time traffic will be slowed down on Route 11 in Snyder, Union, and Northumberland Counties. PennDOT says the road repairs will require lane restrictions Sundays through Friday’s between 9pm and 6am, weather permitting until November 8. These repairs will take place on the highway between...
SUNBURY, PA
CBS Minnesota

‘We’re Making Some Adjustments’: Worker Shortage Has Metro Transit Pushing Light Rail Service To Every 12 Minutes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit is making some changes to its light rail schedule. Starting first thing Saturday morning, trains will operate every 12 minutes instead of every 10, on both Blue and Green line trains. For many Minnesotans, the light rail is a daily routine. “There has been a delay where sometimes as opposed to the train taking us to where we need to go, they have to have buses ready for us to get onto substitute for the train being out of service,” said Reggie Moore, who rides the train almost every day. He said his routine sometimes get broken. Metro...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
q13fox.com

Temporary ferry schedule changes starting Oct. 16 due to severe staff shortages

WASHINGTON - Washington State Ferries will temporarily operate on reduced schedules for most routes starting Saturday, Oct. 16 due to severe staffing shortages. Starting Saturday, Oct. 16, the following sailing schedules will be in operation:. Seattle/Bainbridge, Edmonds/Kingston and Mukilteo/Clinton: One-boat service instead of two. Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth: Two-boat schedule instead of three.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Port Authority: Ridership Increased 23 Percent Last Month

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority says ridership numbers grew 23 percent last month. The Port Authority said it is the largest one-month increase since the coronavirus pandemic began, but the ridership last month is still far from the numbers officials are used to having. From the bus to the T to the inclines, the Port Authority averaged around 220,000-weekday riders. That number was cut drastically when the pandemic hit. However, things are finally starting to look up. From August to September, Port Authority spokesperson Adam Brandolph said ridership increased nearly a quarter, and the public transit agency said it is getting...
TRAFFIC
KING 5

Washington State Ferries moves to reduced schedule on most routes due to 'severe' staff shortage

SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries (WSF) announced it is moving to a reduced schedule until further notice due to "severe" staff shortages. “Throughout the pandemic, we’ve worked hard to maintain reliable service, completing the vast majority of sailings,” said Patty Rubstello, head of WSF. “However, to better reflect the service we can currently provide and to minimize last-minute cancelations due to a lack of crew, we made this difficult decision to adjust our schedules.”
WASHINGTON STATE
Butler Eagle

Route 228 blasting postponed, schedule changed

The blasting scheduled for today at 1 p.m. in Middlesex Township as part of the Route 228 Improvement Project has been postponed and reconfigured. Christina Gibbs, spokeswoman for the state Department of Transportation, was told Tuesday morning that engineers and the blasting project's contractor, Independent Excavating, inspected the area to be blasted and decided to change the schedule from one blast at 1 p.m. Tuesday to three separate blasts at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
TRAFFIC
northcentralpa.com

Route 54 in Northumberland County closed due to rockslide

UPDATE as of 6:50 p.m. - both lanes of Route 54 are now open. PennDOT is advising Route 54 is closed in both directions between Route 4001 (Sunbury Road) in Riverside and Boyd Station Road/Logan Run Road/Moser Road in Rush Township, Northumberland County, due to a rockslide. A detour using...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Rep. Conklin, Commissioners show ease of voting in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the November election less than two weeks away, voters can begin casting their ballots. In Centre County, there are eight secure ballot return boxes open and monitored 24/7. This is the third election Centre County is using these boxes. Commissioners said they’ve found about half of mail-in voters will […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Republic

Popular race route changes due to Indian Hill Road railroad crossing closure

BROWN COUNTY — Brown and Morgan counties have hosted runners in a variety of distance events during the Tecumseh Trail Challenge every year since 2003. The trail has been a destination for runners from dozens of states who participate in the DINO (Do INdiana off-road) race, with participation growing to more than 700 in 2010. But now the point-to-point race route has been turned into a loop due to the Indian Hill Road railroad crossing closure.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
