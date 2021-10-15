Washington WR Terry McLaurin misses practice on Friday

If there is one player the Washington Football Team can not afford to lose at any given time, it would be wide receiver, Terry McLaurin.

On Friday, just two days before Washington hosts the Kansas City Chiefs at FedEx Field, McLaurin didn’t practice and was listed as questionable on the injury report. Head coach Ron Rivera said McLaurin’s hamstring was feeling “tight and sore,” so the team chose to exercise caution.

“Obviously, with him, you want to be careful, so that’s what we wanted to do,” Rivera said, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. “I think this is probably out of an abundance of caution, and the nice thing is we have two days to make sure everything is fine.”

The injury doesn’t appear serious, which is good news. Hamstring injuries are tricky, so it’s good McLaurin was honest with the issue, and the team held him out.

Washington faces the Chiefs on Sunday, and an already steep hill to climb would become much more difficult without McLaurin. Washington will already be without wide receivers Cam Sims and Curtis Samuel on Sunday.