CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Washington WR Terry McLaurin misses practice on Friday

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GBxeK_0cSdnayP00

If there is one player the Washington Football Team can not afford to lose at any given time, it would be wide receiver, Terry McLaurin.

On Friday, just two days before Washington hosts the Kansas City Chiefs at FedEx Field, McLaurin didn’t practice and was listed as questionable on the injury report. Head coach Ron Rivera said McLaurin’s hamstring was feeling “tight and sore,” so the team chose to exercise caution.

“Obviously, with him, you want to be careful, so that’s what we wanted to do,” Rivera said, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. “I think this is probably out of an abundance of caution, and the nice thing is we have two days to make sure everything is fine.”

The injury doesn’t appear serious, which is good news. Hamstring injuries are tricky, so it’s good McLaurin was honest with the issue, and the team held him out.

Washington faces the Chiefs on Sunday, and an already steep hill to climb would become much more difficult without McLaurin. Washington will already be without wide receivers Cam Sims and Curtis Samuel on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

From Ohio State to the NFL, Terry McLaurin and Marshon Lattimore Push Each Other

From Ohio State to the NFL, McLaurin and Lattimore push each other originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Washington dropped a 33-22 home contest to the New Orleans Saints in Week 5. Though the result surely wasn’t what Terry McLaurin wanted, the Washington wide receiver was reunited with a familiar face: Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
NFL
The Spun

Ron Rivera Shares Latest On Star WR Terry McLaurin

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin is one of the most important cogs in the team’s offense. They may be without him on Sunday, for a huge game against the Kansas City Chiefs. McLaurin missed Friday’s practice, which is always a bad sign when a player’s status is up...
NFL
NBC Washington

Terry McLaurin Describes Catching a Football Out of a Giant Cannon

McLaurin on challenge of catching a football from a giant cannon originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. In his brief NFL career, Terry McLaurin has hauled in passes from Case Keenum, Dwayne Haskins, Colt McCoy, Kyle Allen, Alex Smith and Taylor Heinicke. And, thanks to an advertisement he did for...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Washington State
fantasypros.com

Is Terry McLaurin Playing in Week 6? (Fantasy Football Injury Updates)

Is Terry McLaurin going to play Week 6? Let’s take a look. Check out our NFL News Desk for the latest injury news >>. Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Fantasy Impact:. McLaurin did not participate in Friday’s...
NFL
Hogs Haven

Ron Rivera Presser: Sam Cosmi and Brandon Scherff OUT, Terry McLaurin Questionable for Chiefs game

Ron Rivera gave some injury updates after the team’s final practice before Sunday’s home game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Brandon Scherff(knee) and Sam Cosmi(ankle) will both miss the game, and the team will replace them with Wes Schweitzer and Cornelius Lucas. Curtis Samuel(groin) and Sam Sims(hamstring) will both miss another game. Rivera said they will learn more about Samuel’s injury on Monday, and make a decision about where he is in his recovery.
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs vs. WFT: Tyreek Hill, Terry McLaurin are active for Week 6

Both the Washington Football Team and the Kansas City Chiefs will have their star receivers ready to play despite injuries on Sunday in their Week 6 clash at FedExField. Both Tyreek Hill and Terry McLaurin were questionable coming into the game but both receivers are reportedly ready to go as active players with official reports of inactive coming in from both sides.
NFL
Washington Times

Curtis Samuel, Sam Cosmi out, Terry McLaurin pops up with hamstring injury

ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Football Team on Friday ruled out five players for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs — including wide receiver Curtis Samuel (groin) and right tackle Sam Cosmi (ankle). Samuel, set to miss his fourth game of the year, has been dealing with a groin...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Sims
profootballnetwork.com

NFL WR Injury Report Week 6: DeAndre Hopkins, Terry McLaurin, Tyreek Hill, and more

Nothing can derail a potentially successful fantasy football season quicker than injuries. That’s especially true at the ever so critical wide receiver position, where elite-level players can make or break a contending fantasy team. As we head into Week 6, several WRs find themselves on the injury report for their respective teams. Therefore, fantasy managers need to pay close attention to any WR injury updates and reports as NFL kickoffs draw near.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Week 7 Fantasy Rankings: Terry McLaurin and DJ Moore provide top-50 value

With a lot in flux for the Week 7 fantasy football rankings, what are our rankings for this week? The second week of the 2021 bye week schedule and injuries have left the landscape in a mess this week, but of the remaining options, who can you trust and who might be better on your bench?
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wr#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Washington Post
Yardbarker

Terry McLaurin snags dart from Taylor Heinicke for 40-yard TD

After its defense allowed an opening drive touchdown to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, the Washington Football Team offense responded with a touchdown of their own. Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke launched a dart towards the end zone where his favorite target wide receiver Terry McLaurin leaped over Packers defensive back Eric Stokes for a 40-yard touchdown.
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Terry McLaurin makes impressive grab to cap impressive drive

Terry McLaurin is already making a huge impact for the Washington Football Team after one offensive possession. After the Packers scored on their opening possession, Washington drove right down the field and immediately answered. Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke looked McLaurin’s way early and often, and each of his three pass...
NFL
Eleven Warriors

Sam Hubbard and Joe Burrow Have Career Days for Bengals, Terry McLaurin Has Another Big Game and Justin Fields is Pummeled

The Cincinnati Bengals are in first place in the AFC North, and their contingent of former Ohio State football players helped them get there. Sam Hubbard and Joe Burrow were among the Buckeye Bengals who had big days as they rolled to a 41-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens, moving Cincinnati to 5-2 on the season with a head-to-head advantage over the Ravens, who are also 5-2.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Devastating Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terrifying Patrick Mahomes Injury

Kansas City Chiefs fans and the rest of the NFL world are currently holding their breath, hoping for the best with Patrick Mahomes. The MVP quarterback had to leave Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans after taking a terrifying hit to the head. Mahomes was getting wrapped up in...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

40K+
Followers
83K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy