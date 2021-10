The rates of Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are improving but experts are warning that the number of unvaccinated Americans could kick those numbers back up.. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, an average of more than 85,000 infections are reported a day but that’s down by more than 8,000 from the week before and deaths are down an average of more than 200 a day from the beginning of the month. According to the CDC, as of yesterday, 57% of the total population was fully vaccinated.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO