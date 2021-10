Per Chiefs beat writer Sam McDowell, WR Tyreek Hill did not practice Thursday for the Chiefs as he nurses a quad contusion. (Sam McDowell on Twitter) This now makes back to back practices missed for Hill as his status for Week 6 is starting to trend in the wrong direction. It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Chiefs be conservative with their star WR so fantasy managers should have a backup option. Fellow WR Mecole Hardman would naturally be the next WR up in this scenario even though TE Travis Kelce will probably become the main focal point for Patrick Mahomes. Other options at WR like Demarcus Robinson, Byron Pringle, and Josh Gordon are too difficult to trust for fantasy football purposes.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO