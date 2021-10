Wu-Tang: An American Saga star TJ Atoms joins us at 10 a.m. PT on Wednesday, October 21 to talk about his role as rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Season 2 of the series just wrapped on Hulu. In it, Bobby Diggs/RZA (Ashton Sanders) tries to convince the Clan to drop everything for the music, but struggles with internal resentments. The series also stars Shameik Moore as Sha, Siddiq Saunderson as Dennis “D-Love” Coles, Julian Elijah Martinez as Divine, Marcus Callender as Power, Zolee Griggs as Shurrie, Dave East as Shotgun/Method Man, Johnell Young as Gary/GZA, Erika Alexander as Linda Diggs, Uyoata Udi as Rebel, and Damani Sease as U-God.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO