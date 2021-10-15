CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great fall weather returns this weekend!

By Jeff Castle
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cold front moving through Friday afternoon will usher in fantastic fall weather for the weekend. We’ll see cool mornings, mild afternoons and no humidity! Temperatures will moderate next week, but it still going to remain pleasant. Rain takes a break and isn’t expected to return until the middle of the...

Minnesota Weather: Sunshine, Milder Temps And Rain Before Pleasant Halloween Weekend

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The sun, milder temperatures and rainfall will all make a return this week. WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says most of Minnesota will be near or below freezing overnight Monday, with the Twin Cities around 37 degrees. Rain will continue to fall along the I-90 corridor before tapering off before midnight. The metro’s high Monday will be in the mid-50s, with much of northern Minnesota in the high-40s. The sun will shine for much of Monday and Tuesday, before a storm system creeps in from the northwest corner of the state beginning around midnight Wednesday. (credit: CBS) Most of the state will get rain, with Wednesday morning’s commute in the metro shaping up to be a soggy one. The most widespread rainfall will occur between lunchtime and dinnertime. The system — which is not expected to bring severe weather — will linger until early Thursday morning, leaving many areas with about an inch or more of precipitation. Friday will be breezy and mild, ushering in a dry, pleasant and mostly-sunny Halloween weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
Big changes on the way Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a great weekend with all of the sunshine and warm temperatures that we saw over the weekend. As we kick off a new week we are tracking more of the same for Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the 80s, but thanks to the frontal boundary this morning the mugginess will be muted. But Wednesday morning we are tracking a powerhouse of a cold front that will be sweeping through the region bringing the potential for a few strong storms during the morning hours followed by much cooler weather. The second half of the week will be dominated by ample sunshine, zero humidity, and high temperatures that will be in the 60s and 70s. Expect this to last through the weekend as well for the region.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Environment
Severe weather alert issued for Lynn

LYNN — The National Weather Service is forecasting the potential for a coastal storm, which could start to impact the city on Tuesday morning and last throughout Wednesday. Flood and The post Severe weather alert issued for Lynn appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA

