A Georgia man lied to get a COVID-19 relief loan and spent most of the cash to buy a Pokémon card. Vinath Oudomsine is charged in federal court with wire fraud. According to the criminal complaint, he submitted for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan with the Small Business Administration on July 14, 2020. He claimed to have a business since 2018, which purportedly had ten employees, and during a 12-month period, a gross revenue of $235,000, authorities said. Because of the lies in that application, the SBA deposited $85,000 into a bank account under his name, authorities said.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO