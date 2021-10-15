UK counterterror officers lead probe in lawmaker's slaying

Emerging reports of rare neurological complications associated with COVID-19 infection and vaccinations are leading to regulatory, clinical and public health concerns. We undertook a self-controlled case series study to investigate hospital admissions from neurological complications in the 28"‰days after a first dose of ChAdOx1nCoV-19 (n"‰="‰20,417,752) or BNT162b2 (n"‰="‰12,134,782), and after a SARS-CoV-2-positive test (n"‰="‰2,005,280). There was an increased risk of Guillain"“BarrÃ© syndrome (incidence rate ratio (IRR), 2.90; 95% confidence interval (CI): 2.15"“3.92 at 15"“21"‰days after vaccination) and Bell's palsy (IRR, 1.29; 95% CI: 1.08"“1.56 at 15"“21"‰days) with ChAdOx1nCoV-19. There was an increased risk of hemorrhagic stroke (IRR, 1.38; 95% CI: 1.12"“1.71 at 15"“21"‰days) with BNT162b2. An independent Scottish cohort provided further support for the association between ChAdOx1nCoV and Guillain"“BarrÃ© syndrome (IRR, 2.32; 95% CI: 1.08"“5.02 at 1"“28"‰days). There was a substantially higher risk of all neurological outcomes in the 28"‰days after a positive SARS-CoV-2 test including Guillain"“BarrÃ© syndrome (IRR, 5.25; 95% CI: 3.00"“9.18). Overall, we estimated 38 excess cases of Guillain"“BarrÃ© syndrome per 10"‰million people receiving ChAdOx1nCoV-19 and 145 excess cases per 10"‰million people after a positive SARS-CoV-2 test. In summary, although we find an increased risk of neurological complications in those who received COVID-19 vaccines, the risk of these complications is greater following a positive SARS-CoV-2 test.

