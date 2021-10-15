UK counterterror officers lead probe in lawmaker's slaying
By JO KEARNEY, JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
10 days ago
LEIGH-ON-SEA, England (AP) — A long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in England, an attack that united Britain's fractious politicians in shock and sorrow. A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene. Police said that counterterrorism officers were...
LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson led tributes on Monday to “dedicated, passionate” David Amess, a veteran lawmaker stabbed to death while meeting members of the public in an attack that has heightened concern about politicians’ safety. Amess, 69, was knifed at a church on Friday in Leigh-on-Sea, east...
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead a special session of tributes in the House of Commons on Monday to David Amess a Conservative lawmaker stabbed to death as he met constituents in a church hall.A 25-year-old British man with Somali heritage, Ali Harbi Ali is being held under the Terrorism Act on suspicion of murder.The death of Amess, a popular legislator who had served in Parliament for almost 40 years, has shocked British politicians. It came five years after Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox was shot and stabbed to death by a far-right extremist.The House of...
LONDON — The father of a man held for the fatal stabbing of a British lawmaker during a meeting with local voters told British media he was shocked and “traumatized” by his son’s arrest, as police continued questioning the suspect under terrorism laws. Dozens of mourners attended a special church...
United Kingdom Home Secretary Priti Patel ordered a review of police security for members of Parliament after Conservative MP David Amess was fatally stabbed at a meeting in his constituency. The attack revives questions about the safety of lawmakers meeting face to face with residents in their districts, usually with...
LONDON — The man arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing a long-serving British lawmaker has been identified as Ali Harbi Ali, according to several British media outlets. David Amess, 69, who represented Southend West in Essex for the ruling Conservative Party, was attacked Friday while meeting with constituents in a church building in his home district, about 40 miles east of London.
One of Canada’s most prominent COVID-conspiracy theorists and anti-lockdown activists is reportedly in the midst of a desperate battle with COVID-19 in an intensive care unit. Mark Friesen—a prominent People Party of Canada candidate—is fighting pneumonia he got as a result of COVID-19 and is currently intubated, according to several...
PARIS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday condemned the coup attempt in Sudan and called for the immediate release of the Sudanese Prime Minister and civilian members of the government. Soldiers arrested most of the members of Sudan's cabinet on Monday and a military officer dissolved...
New Zealand’s Covid policy has once again hit the headlines. Last week, Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister, admitted that its new plans on loosening restrictions risked turning the country into a “two-tier” society. Under the "traffic light" policy, those who are vaccinated will be able to move around and use...
Americans are among the most dissatisfied with their government, according to a new survey of advanced countries by the Pew Research Centre. Eighty-five per cent of adults in US who were surveyed wanted significant changes in their political system, while 76 per cent wanted changes to the healthcare system and 66 per cent wanted major changes in the economy.The survey, which was conducted across 17 advanced economies in February 2021, comes as countries across the world grapple with the Covid pandemic, and shows the impact of the coronavirus crisis on attitudes toward democracy and social reform.“A median of 56% believe...
Sajid Javid has admitted it is “impossible to know” how much of the NHS backlog will be cleared in the next three years — despite unveiling billions extra in funding.The health secretary said 5.7 million people were now on the waiting list — the highest number since records began — but also estimated that it could be as high as at least seven million.It comes after the Treasury announced a £5.9 billion package aimed at clearing the backlog, including £3.8 billion in extra spending to get the health service “back on track” after the Covid crisis.But asked on BBC...
Former Facebook data scientist turned whistleblower Frances Haugen plans to answer questions Monday from lawmakers in the United Kingdom who are working on legislation to rein in the power of social media companies.
A man under house arrest reportedly asked police to take him to prison so he could avoid his wife.The 30-year-old took himself to a police station in Italy at the weekend to make the appeal, local media said.He told officers he could no longer stand house arrest with his wife, according to Italian media.The Albanian man said this was why he decided to leave the house and ask police if he could spend the rest of his setence behind bars instead, Il Messagero reported. According to Italian media, the man got what he was looking for and has since...
Environmental campaigners have condemned a parliamentary vote against amending a bill to stop water companies dumping raw sewage into Britain’s rivers. The group Surfers Against Sewage have warned that swimmers along the south coast could be at risk from the pollution. They highlighted 20 beaches along the Sussex and Hampshire coast line that already have a pollution risk warning in place. The group are trying to raise awareness of the risks after an amendment to the Environment Bill was rejected in the House of Commons. Hugo Tagholm, CEO of Surfers Against Sewage, said: “For 30 years water companies have hidden...
Now that it has been revealed—24 hours after the event—that Queen Elizabeth II has spent a night in hospital and was not, as the palace press corps were informed, “resting” at Windsor Castle, there are complaints that, once again, the messaging is bad and making the situation worse. For sure,...
Since Brexit, the rules on passport validity for British visitors to the European Union have tightened. But the UK government tells travellers the regulations are worse than they actually are.After requests from The Independent, the Home Office has taken down its defective post-Brexit passport checker.But the government continues to publish inaccurate information about the validity of British travel documents in the European Union.These are the key questions and answers based on European Union rules, not the UK government’s interpretation of them. What’s changed?While the UK was in the European Union, British passports were valid up to and including their expiry...
Crowds protested into the night in Sudan Monday to denounce a military coup, with chaos engulfing the capital Khartoum after soldiers opened fire on demonstrators and reportedly killed three people. Three protesters were killed and about 80 people wounded when soldiers opened fire, according to the independent Central Committee of Sudan Doctors.
