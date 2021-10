Public safety is an issue that has been affecting Jersey City residents for many years. The current administration has continuously attempted to resolve issues related to public safety by only focusing on enforcement. The fact is that the increased number of police officers throughout the city has not decreased the number of homicides and violent crimes in the area. As of August, the number of homicides this year already surpassed that from the year 2020.

