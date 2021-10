All but the most optimistic of Kentucky fans are positively surprised to see the Wildcats hit their bye week with a 6-1 record. UK will play in its 6th consecutive bowl game under coach Mark Stoops, which is a program record. In addition, the Wildcats are all but assured of their 2nd winning SEC record since 1977 — with both of those seasons in the last 4 years. But don’t think Kentucky is resting on its laurels. There’s plenty at stake the rest of the way for the Wildcats, and here are 8 bold predictions for how it all shakes down.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO