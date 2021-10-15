CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

2022 DL Khurtiss Perry Talks Alabama as Top 5 List Releases Today

By Harrison Holland
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40OgKt_0cSdkURs00

Alabama football impresses its recruiting targets even after a loss, like the Crimson Tide's 41-38 defeat at Texas A&M last Saturday, but that in itself isn't as significant as who joins its 2022 class and how well it finishes.

Senior defensive lineman and Montgomery native Khurtiss Perry is one of those recruits who received a candid response from Tide coaches after the game.

"They didn't like how they played and they didn't like how they started off," Perry said. "Coaches said the guys didn't come in with the right mindset, and they gave up a bunch of big plays in the first half."

Meanwhile, the six days to follow have been about trimming the list of colleges in which Perry is most interested.

Today at 5 p.m. CT, the in-state defender announces his Top 5 list of finalists, and along with the Crimson Tide, other schools that could make the cut are Ohio State, Michigan, Auburn and Miami.

Perry, however, is impressionable to how direct all aspects of the Alabama football program run, all led by coach Nick Saban. And there's a certain element which isn't replicated anywhere else, either.

"It's different, getting to talk to a legend like Saban. Not a lot of people get to do that," the Pike Road High product said. "They're very disciplined. I feel like they like to compete as one unit, one group, one team, and I like that about them."

As for where the Tide staff sees Perry fitting into its scheme, defensive line coach Freddie Roach has explained various roles in which he would play at defensive tackle, defensive end and even an outside linebacker role playing the pass.

But each program views his abilities differently.

"Some see me as a three [defensive tackle], and some see me as a seven [outside linebacker], also," he said. "So it's all about how me and my family feel, and it's about somewhere that can give me a great education and make me better on and off the field."

Below is his SI All-American scouting report:

Khurtiss Perry

Vitals: 6'3", 265 pounds

School: Montgomery (Ala.) Pike Road

Recruiting: Considering Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State, Auburn, Miami, others

"Perry plays with fast twitch off the edge, but he will likely be moved inside at the next level. Fantastic change of direction. He can flip his hips when rushing from the edge, and blow up any puller to his side. Great feel for the way his opponent is trying to block him. He can work around anchored offensive lineman by feeling their weight, not by guessing. His motor is off the charts, and he’s got the D-line X factor: a great get-off. Good eyes to see pullers, yet exceedingly fast upfield when teams try to pin him with a crack block. Perry checks all the most important defensive line boxes with his high-performance motor, elite quickness, and powerful punch at the point of attack. Good feet that do not stop chopping when he's engaged. We're very excited to see the senior season development out of Perry as well as where he will suit up at the next level."

Comments / 0

Related
BamaCentral

In Alabama Debut, J.D. Davison Displays Poise as Freshman

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Sunday, the long-awaited debut of who fans consider to be Alabama basketball’s next big star finally took place. Freshman guard J.D. Davison, who was named the state of Alabama’s Mr. Basketball while playing at Calhoun High School and was also dubbed McDonald’s All-American, saw his first action on the court in a crimson and white jersey on Sunday. While he got off to a slow start, Davison ultimately finished second on the team in points with 19.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Bryce Young Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the second time in two weeks, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young accounted for at least four touchdowns en route to the Crimson Tide's 52-24 win against Tennessee on Saturday night. This time, though, his efforts earned him the selection of SEC Offensive Player of the Week, the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

Alabama vs LSU Kickoff Time, TV Announced

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There are three possible scenarios for which time slot the Alabama game against LSU is played on November 6. A home matchup this season, the Crimson Tide will either play at 11 a.m. or 6 p.m. CT on ESPN or at 2:30 p.m. on CBS, the SEC announced Monday.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
BamaCentral

Alabama Football Coaching Staff Names Players of the Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Well, this makes seven of eight Monday's this football season that Alabama coaches have named players of the week after a win. And after the Tennessee win, nine Crimson Tide players were selected for their performances on Saturday. Wide receiver John Metchie III, running back Brian Robinson...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 25, 2021

There's also the BamaCentral Forums and our Facebook page. • Keon Ellis Shines as Alabama Basketball Downs Louisiana in Charity Exhibition, 73-68 • John Metchie III Re-Emerging Among Alabama's Ever-Expanding Group of Playmakers on Offense. • "Angry Chuck": Charles Bediako Battles Around Rim for Alabama Basketball. • This Week's College...
NFL
BamaCentral

This Week with the Crimson Tide: October 24-30, 2021

Alabama had a busy week as a University and especially as an athletics program. Between Tide Tip-Off, the homecoming festivities, and a classic rivalry game against Tennessee, fans had their eyes set on Crimson all weekend. Alabama football surged in the fourth quarter to put away the Volunteers 52-24 on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#Dl#Texas A M#Tide
BamaCentral

2021 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 8

Now two-thirds way through the regular season for the majority of the teams in the Southeastern Conference, Week 8 didn't exactly bring a lot of surprises with it. With five of the SEC's nine teams taking bye weeks this past Saturday, the power rankings didn't experience too much movement. Georgia remains the top team overall, while Alabama and Ole Miss both won their games to keep the top three teams locked in place.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

This Week's College Football Schedule: Week 9

It's a rather scarce week for the Southeastern Conference in Week 9 of college football, but outside of the SEC the games continue as per usual. Three games in particular stick out above the rest, though, with two of those matchups hailing from the SEC. Top-ranked Georgia will look to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

Alabama Football Up to No. 3 in Latest Polls

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Following Alabama football's 52-24 victory over Tennessee on Saturday night, the Crimson Tide moved up to No. 3 in both the AP Top 25 and Amway Coaches polls on Sunday afternoon. In doing so, Alabama leapfrogged undefeated Oklahoma to take third place after the Sooners struggled on...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
ALA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
BamaCentral

What Alabama Coach Nick Saban Said after the Tennessee Game

Alabama and Tennessee will met for the 104th time on Saturday evening. Coming in, the Crimson Tide led the all-time series, 58-37-8 (57-38-7 NCAA), including a 10-4 (9-4 NCAA) mark at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama head coach Nick Saban was 16-1 for his career against UT, including a perfect 14-0 mark with the Crimson Tide.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy