ASHEBORO, N.C. — A North Carolina prison inmate who authorities say escaped from a work detail by driving off in a dump truck has been recaptured, a sheriff's office said. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said it received two calls on Saturday regarding a suspicious person walking along a local road. When deputies reached the scene, they confirmed the man was Richard Alexander Mundy, 53. He was taken into custody and turned over the N.C. Department of Corrections.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO