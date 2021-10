Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is one of the top running backs in the NFL. His reputation and fantasy football value have continued to grow early in the season. In five games, Chubb has 90 rushing attempts for 523 yards and 4 touchdowns. While he often cedes receiving work to Kareem Hunt, he has 5 catches for 35 yards. Unfortunately, due to injury, those who built their fantasy teams around Chubb will have to look in another direction in Week 7.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO