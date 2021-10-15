CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaiian Electric Grants $160,000 for Community Resilience & Sustainability

mauinow.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo mark its 130-year anniversary, Hawaiian Electric contributed $160,000 in grants to 12 local organizations working to build a strong, sustainable and resilient Hawaiʻi. The organization’s projects align with Hawaiian Electric’s efforts to increase renewable energy, ensure equitable access, advance STEM initiatives and careers, deepen educational and environmental stewardship programs, strengthen...

mauinow.com

