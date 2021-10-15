CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Hunt Brothers Pizza Racing: Kevin Harvick Texas Advance

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

● Kevin Harvick has a stout track record at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, especially in his time since joining Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) in 2014. In his last 13 NASCAR Cup Series races at the 1.5-mile oval – all of which have come with SHR – Harvick has only one...

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 6

Related
Speedway Digest

Buescher Rebounds for Top-12 Finish in Kansas

Chris Buescher battled for 400 miles of racing at Kansas Speedway Sunday afternoon, turning in a 12th-place finish to rebound as one of only 15 cars on the lead lap. The No. 17 Fastenal Ford would line up where it finished a week ago in Texas in 21st. At the onset of the race, Buescher fell to the 25th position before a caution for weather occurred on lap 9. When the race resumed on lap 15, he used the remainder of the 80-lap stage to drive up to 14th.
KANSAS STATE
Speedway Digest

Jake Garcia to Make ARCA Menards Series West Debut With DGR

David Gilliland Racing (DGR) announced today that 2021 Southern Super Series (SSS) champion Jake Garcia will join its driver development program. The 16-year-old driver will make his ARCA Menards Series West debut behind the wheel of the No. 45 Ford Fusion when the series visits Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on November 6.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Almirola Finishes 26th at Kansas

Race Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-80):. ● Aric Almirola started 20th and finished 23rd. ● Almirola drove into the 11th position just seven laps into...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Chad Finchum Interview Featured

Here is the interview with Chad Finchuum after being sent back to the garage due to handling issues as well as not making minimum speed. Me: Kaleb Vestal with Speedway Digest i’m with Chad Finchum, driver of the 66 Toyota Camry. Out of the race early today Chad what happened out there?
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
State
Tennessee State
Speedway Digest

Kligerman Finishes 20th at Kansas

Race Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-80):. ● Parker Kligerman started 40th and finished 16th. ● The No. 96 Fast Checkout Toyota driver raced his way...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Sherfick Companies and Super DOPE Chiropractic to support Chris Hacker in Martinsville Speedway debut with Niece Motorsports

FgrACCEL and Niece Motorsports jointly announced today that Sherfick Companies and Super DOPE Chiropractic have leaped aboard for NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) rookie Chris Hacker’s debut at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway for the penultimate race of the 2021 season. The Oct. 30 running of the United Rentals 200 will...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Speedway Digest

Custer Finishes 18th at Kansas

Race Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-80):. ● Cole Custer started 22nd and finished 12th. ● The No. 41 Feeding America®/Wow Wow Classic Waffles Ford Mustang...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

RCR NXS Post Race Report - Kansas Speedway

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 Louisiana Hot Sauce / Hy-Vee Chevrolet Team Show Speed at Kansas Speedway and Earn Top-10 Finish. “We had such a fast Louisiana Hot Sauce/Hy-Vee Chevrolet today at Kansas Speedway. Everyone at Richard Childress Racing did a great job, and we had one of the best cars we’ve had all year. We started the race 15th but quickly got into a rhythm as the top line came in and worked our way into sixth by the stage end. We kept up with adjustments all day and posted some of the fastest lap times throughout the race. It was good to run up front today and race as high as second. Towards the end of Stage 3, we stayed out to try and take advantage of track position because we didn’t have a set of fresh tires to put on our Chevy. Tires proved too valuable and we ended up finishing 10th. It’s not the finish we wanted, but it was a good run and we showed them what we could do.”
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Kevin Harvick
Speedway Digest

Newman’s Promising Day Dampened by Late Race Spin

After seeing some early speed a week ago in Texas, Ryan Newman and the No. 6 Violet Defense Ford Mustang looked to improve upon their 31st place starting position at Kansas Speedway on Sunday afternoon. Newman had worked his way inside the top-20 after the competition caution on lap 20...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Herbst Finishes 13th at Kansas

Race Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: AJ Allmendinger of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Austin Cindric of Team Penske (Ford) Riley Herbst and the No. 98 Monster Energy team rebounded from an unscheduled pit stop for a flat tire during the final stage and finished 13th. It was their 17th top-15 of the season. The third-generation racer from Las Vegas rolled off 13th for the 200-lap race. He climbed as high as 10th before reporting that he was struggling to turn the right front because of a tight-handling racecar. After staying out during the lap-20 competition caution, Herbst was unable to overcome the balance issues of his No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang and fell back to 15th, where he finished the first stage. Crew chief Richard Boswell called his driver down pit road during the break for four tires, fuel and a double adjustment. Herbst restarted 11th on lap 52. As the second stage went caution-free, the Monster Energy driver continued to struggle with a tight Ford Mustang over the long run. He finished 11th in the stage, and the No. 98 team pitted for four tires, fuel and an adjustment during the break. When the green flag waved for the final stage on lap 96, Herbst restarted ninth and avoided an incident during the opening laps of the final stage and took over the sixth position. He continued to run in the top-10 until a restart on lap 108, when his car fired off too tight and he fell back in the field. On lap 122, Herbst made contact with the wall while running 11th and was forced to pit for four tires and fuel due to a right-rear flat. He rejoined the field 30th, one lap down, but kept the fight alive by racing up to 22nd in just nine laps. The team caught a caution on lap 136 and took the wave-around to regain the lost lap. While he initially struggled on old tires, Herbst caught another break with a caution on lap 155 and was able to pit for his final set of tires and fuel, hoping the race would go green to help with the team’s strategy. The Monster Energy driver raced his way all the way up to 11th before another caution on lap 178 ruined the strategy. Herbst restarted fifth with 16 laps to go in the race. Unable to hold off competitors with fresh tires, he fell back to 14th on the restart, then picked up one position before the checkered flag.
KANSAS STATE
Speedway Digest

Kyle Larson Brings it home at Kansas for 9th win of 2021 Featured

Kyle Larson, driver of the number 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet scored his 9th victory of 2021 at Kansas Speedway. Larson led 130 out of 267 laps, but it didn’t look like his normal dominance from the past. Non playoff drivers like Alex Bowman, William Byron, Kurt Busch, Tyler Reddick, and Matt DiBenedetto all combined to lead 71 of the 267 laps. Byron, the strongest non playoff driver, looked like he was in contention for his 2nd win of the year but unfortunately lost out to his 2 playoff contention teammates Larson and Elliott. A total of 7 cautions for 33 laps happened today at Kansas and the race was 3 hours 3 minutes and 49 seconds long. Average speed was 130.728 mph and margin of victory was 3.619 seconds. Only 4 cars failed to finish the race. Chad Finchum finished 40th due to handling issues, Justin Haley finished 39th due to engine troubles, and both Anthony Alfredo and Ryan Blaney (37th and 36th respectively) both out due to a crash.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Race#Pizzeria#Texas Motor Speedway#Stewart Haas Racing#Shr#Autotrader#Echopark#Ford#751st Career
Speedway Digest

DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Recap: Kansas Speedway

JP Bergeron qualified fifth for his second ARCA Menards Series start, and first at Kansas Speedway. Throughout the first half of the event, Bergeron remained in the top-seven of the running order. During the competition pit break, the young driver relayed to his crew that his Ford was a little...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Kansas NXS Advance

• Riley Herbst’s goal from the onset of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season was to win a race. His best finish in 73 career Xfinity Series starts is second, earned twice – March 2020 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, and July 2020 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta. Herbst has put himself in position for a win in 2021 too, first at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway back on May 29 where he won the pole and most recently at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Oct. 2 where he led four times for a race-high 26 laps. Only three races remain on this year’s calendar, giving the driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang added urgency to grab that coveted checkered flag.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Speedway Digest

DiBenedetto Hopeful Headed Into Kansas

Matt DiBenedetto and the No. 21 Menards/Monster team return this weekend to the scene of their best finish so far in the 2021 Cup Series season. It was at Kansas Speedway back in May that DiBenedetto scored a fourth-place finish. Now they’re back at Kansas for the 21st annual Hollywood Casino 400, which will be the final intermediate-track race of the season.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Seven Big Winners at Gas City on Saturday

Due to rain on Friday night, seven features were run in the second half of the third annual “Fall Festival of Speed and Non-Wing Nationals” Saturday as Gas City I-69 Speedway concluded its 2021 season in a mega day of action on the quarter-mile dirt oval. C.J. Leary of Greenfield,...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

DEKALB Racing: Chase Briscoe Kansas Advance

● The countdown is on to the final checkered flag of the season as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway in Kansas City for the second time this year. In May, Chase Briscoe and the No. 14 Ford Mustang team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) earned a 20th-place finish at Kansas but have since finished inside the top-15 five times at intermediate tracks with a best of 11th earned twice – in May at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway in and in August at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Forth Worth Screen Printing Joins Currey For Kansas

Fort Worth Screen Printing and driver, Bayley Currey, have teamed up again for this weekends Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway. Since 1997, Fort Worth Screen Printing has provided textile screen printing services to promotional products distributors, marketing firms, advertising agencies and end users throughout the United States. Jon Garrett...
KANSAS STATE
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
368K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy