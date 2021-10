HARTFORD, Conn. — The commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health says the state is ready for the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. After getting the green light from the Food and Drug Administration, a panel for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed extra doses for all three of the nation's vaccines. The panel also said people could choose a different company's brand for that next shot.

